To demand is one of the bands that marked the adolescence of many in the early 2000s. The Chilean group became a symbol of emo culture that revolutionized ways of thinking and expressing at that time.

After 10 years of absence from the stage, the Chilean band announces its return, and will set foot on Colombian lands next May 27 at the Royal Center in Bogotá. It will be the opportunity to remember songs like: “Without Waking Up”, “Escape”, “Let Me Scream”among other.

The followers of the iconic band will vibrate with this return, it was years of waiting to see again the energy of this band that marked an entire generation.

Colombian singer Kristalwill be in charge of opening this concert on the capital’s stage.

Tickets are available from this March 16 in All ticketsFor now, no information on their value is known.