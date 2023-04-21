Kühnert does not publish his vote on Berliner GroKo

Kevin Kühnert does not publish whether he will vote for the GroKo in Berlin – black and red in a state government. The membership decision runs until today, Friday. The coalition of CDU and SPD could replace the existing Red-Red-Green coalition.

Will there be black and red in Berlin?

“SPD Secretary General Kevin Kühnert leaves open how he will vote in the membership decision on the coalition agreement presented by the Berlin GroKo. He only told the “Spiegel” that he would vote.

Kühnert clearly criticizes Berlin’s CDU mayoral candidate Kai Wegner. “No SPD member is happy about the idea of ​​handing over the Red City Hall to the CDU.” Wegner’s personal details in particular are “one that I, as a Berliner, think it takes more than getting used to,” said the Social Democrat. “This man embodies little of my hometown, where I’ve lived for almost 34 years: it hurts me,” he added. The members of the Berlin SPD will vote on the coalition agreement with the CDU until Friday. In the repeat election in mid-February, the party slipped to a historically poor result of 18.4 percent. Kühnert accused the CDU of having created a mood during the election campaign at the expense of entire population groups: “Berlin is a highly diverse city and diversity gives rise to great creativity here every day, but that only works if diversity is not only coyly tolerated, but also actively wanted In a city with a 40 percent share of immigrants, “I found it creepy to talk about these Berliners in such clumsy terms, as if you were dealing with a bizarre fetish group”.

“I actually thought that the Union would be further along,” says Kühnert.”

Report with material from the dts news agency

Photo: Kevin Kühnert, via dts news agency