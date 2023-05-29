Home » Kullamaa is preparing for Tobias’s 150th birthday
Kullamaa is preparing for Tobias’s 150th birthday

On the 140th anniversary of the birth of Rudolf Tobias, a bench named after him was opened in Kullamaa in 2013. Photo: Arvo Tarmula

Preparations are underway in Kullamaa to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the birth of composer Rudolf Tobias, who is buried in the cemetery there.

On the occasion of the composer’s jubilee, the organ bench of Kullamaa Church will receive a golden commemorative plaque. “He definitely played the organ here,” said Loit Lepalaan, cultural director of Kullamaa.

