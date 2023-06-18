Kulturkampf or “don’t tell shit”? The big dispute in the CDU

Despite miserable approval ratings for the coalition, according to the “Bild” Sunday trend, the Union remains at a meager 27 percent and thus not a single percentage point above its value from a year ago. Opposition leader Friedrich Merz does not ignite in large parts of the electorate.

Even their own supporters are only moderately satisfied with the behavior of their party and parliamentary group leader. All hopes that the Sauerland could ignite a new fire in the Union after the leaden Merkel years in the final phase, but especially after the disaster of Armin Laschet’s chancellor candidacy and lead political conservatism into the modern age, have turned out to be a flash in the pan. Merz does not pull.

The new basic program will also change that the CDU, which was now discussed at the party convention, nothing. Adenauer, Kohl, Merkel – if the Union was successful, it was because it had mastered the craft of government and mutated into a power machine, not because it had such a great program.

Wüst opens the race for the Union’s chancellor candidacy

The Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Hendrik Wüst, understood this too. The timing is early. The legislative period lasts a good two years. It’s not even halftime yet.

“We could still improve,” Merz called out to the delegates. But the only ones who benefit from the traffic light botch is the AfD, which has been classified as a suspected right-wing extremist by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. The traffic light coalition could not have put more balls on the penalty spot for the CDU boss than last time. But Merz manages not to make safe goals. He left the opposition policy against the heating law to a large extent to the governing FDP party.

It is still unclear what Merz actually stands for. Is he the conservative hardliner that some in his party would like to see, or is he the progressive modern conservative who is reaching out into green milieus? At the moment he seems to oscillate between the two camps, which makes him seem arbitrary. Not veggie, not meat.

Was Merz will

In front of his partisans, Merz now outlined what his politicians want:

“Limitation of those who come to us”

“Controls at the European internal borders when the systems no longer work”

the unity of economic, energy and climate policy

a departure from Baerbock’s “moralizing and patronizing foreign policy”

the move towards the middle class.

What Merz said nothing concrete about: how to deal with the survey soaring the AfD, which he, Merz, originally wanted to halve. In Berlin, too, there was not enough more than a linguistic distinction between democracy and populism: “Looking the people in the mouth is democracy. Talking to the people is populism.”

The publicist and media entrepreneur Gabor Steingart recently summarized Friedrich Merz’s dilemma as follows: “Merz is currently neither left nor right, but lonely. His lecturing speeches bounce off a weary public. His urge to be outraged – to use the words of Botho Strauss – is greater than his urge to create. It lacks what Botho Strauss described as ‘the desire from one time to the next’. You know where he comes from. But you don’t know where he’s going. Merz urgently needs new friends. new thoughts. A new compass.”

Ratio of Merz to Wüst at freezing point

With Hendrik Wüst, who heads a black-green coalition in Düsseldorf, it is clear where he wants to go: past Merz. He made that clear in an interview with the “Rheinische Post” and a guest article in the “FAZ” shortly before the party meeting. More declaration of war at this point in time is hardly possible.

The relationship between the two grandees has cooled accordingly. The correspondent of the “NZZ” describes this very vividly: “When Wüst then used the speaking time for a long version of his name contribution, Merz slipped the trains. He puffed out his cheeks, pushed out his lower lip, crossed his arms, straightened his tie, looked at the floor, looked at the ceiling, looked at the notebook and operated the display. Wüst left the stage without greeting. Their eyes did not meet. Siberian cold permeated the atrium in the Adenauer House. There were two men who had nothing to say to each other, and there was no sign of unity or unity.”

Günther doesn’t want to “tell people shit”

When two fight, the third rejoices. The third person in this case could be Schleswig-Holstein Prime Minister Daniel Günther. Günther drove over 43 percent in his state in the 2022 state election for his CDU.

Günther wrote his party in the “SZ” in the log: “Course in the middle, stay linguistically clean, don’t debate gender and other trivial matters – just don’t tell people shit.”

Jens Spahn, Merz’s deputy in the parliamentary group, advised his party in a “Welt” interview to accept the culture wars forced by the traffic light. So fully against hold.

The CDU still has a lot to clarify within the party. Above all, the question of where the journey should go for you: Kulturkampf or “don’t tell people shit”? And as far as the chancellor candidacy is concerned, there is also Markus Söder.