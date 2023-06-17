Kumoh Institute of Technology, Industry-University Joint Technology Development Project Integrated ‘Workshop’ :: Sympathetic Media Newsis News Agency ::

Industry-academia joint workshop (Photo = Provided by Kumoh Institute of Technology) *Resale and DB prohibited

[구미=뉴시스] Reporter Park Hong-sik = Kumoh National University of Technology announced on the 17th that it held an integrated workshop to improve the quality of industry-academia joint technology development tasks and create excellent results.

The Kumoh Institute of Technology LINC3.0 Project Group K-ICC Center hosted the event at Chungwoondae.

The industry-university joint technology development task overseen by the LINC3.0 project group focuses on technology transfer and technology commercialization through joint technology development between universities and companies.

Kumoh Engineering University is promoting various tasks in the field of university specialization, such as smart manufacturing AI convergence, carbon neutral technology, and material parts equipment with family companies located in Daegu and Gyeongbuk.

This year, there are a total of 18 tasks, including 3 mid-term tasks that started last year and 15 short-term tasks newly selected this year.

For these tasks, prototype production and intellectual property application must be carried out after completion of the task, and from this year, technology transfer will also be confirmed as an essential item, and a technology transfer fee equivalent to more than 10% of the project cost will be created.

This workshop was held in the following order: ▲Special lecture by a patent attorney on patent application and technology transfer ▲How to execute research funds and matters to be noted ▲Information on the LINC3.0 corporate support project ▲Meetings and discussions by task.

Heo Jang-wook, Head of Industry-University Cooperation at Kumoh Institute of Technology (concurrent head of LINC 3.0 Project), said, “We will do our best to support this year so that it can create excellent results such as technological improvement through smooth task execution.”

