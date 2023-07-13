Kunlun Health Insurance Zhejiang Branch Organizes Ride around the West Lake for 7.8 Insurance Public Awareness Day

Kunlun Health Insurance Zhejiang Branch Organizes Employees for “Ride around the West Lake” Event on 7.8 Insurance Public Awareness Day

Hangzhou, China – Kunlun Health Insurance Zhejiang Branch recently organized its employees to participate in the “Ride around the West Lake” event as part of the “7.8 National Insurance Public Awareness Day” campaign. The event aimed to promote green travel, encourage outdoor activities, and create a positive atmosphere leading up to the Asian Games.

Cycling was chosen as the activity for the event due to its many health benefits. Not only does it provide a full-body workout, but it also allowed participants to take in the stunning scenery of the West Lake, adding a touch of charm to the event.

On July 6, employees gathered at the Youth Palace on Beishan Road, dressed uniformly and ready to ride on the “little red car” bikes that symbolize Hangzhou. Despite the scorching July sun, everyone was in high spirits and full of energy. Along the route, participants took breaks to capture the picturesque landscapes, showcasing their biking skills, while enjoying the joy brought by green riding. This event not only demonstrated the enthusiasm of insurance practitioners but also showcased the positive image of the insurance industry.

During the ongoing 7.8 National Insurance Publicity Campaign, Kunlun Health Insurance Zhejiang Branch went beyond organizing its environmental protection run. It actively participated in the “Healthy Life Every Day” public welfare donation activity. Employees and the public were encouraged to monitor their health using the “78 Move with Heart” WeChat applet, which tracked vital signs such as heart rate, breathing, and blood oxygen levels. This initiative promoted insurance knowledge while contributing to charitable causes. Additionally, the branch hosted multiple insurance “five entry” activities, providing the public with summer health gift packages, promoting consumer rights protection knowledge, and enhancing awareness of health management and financial risk prevention.

Kunlun Health Insurance Zhejiang Branch views the “7.8 National Insurance Public Awareness Day” event as an opportunity for further growth. The branch aims to improve its business model, enhance service quality, and build a strong brand image. These efforts will contribute to the high-quality development of the insurance industry in Zhejiang Province.

