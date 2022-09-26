Original title: Kunming adjusts epidemic prevention and control measures in some key places

On September 25, the Kunming Municipal Leading Group Headquarters for Responding to the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic (hereinafter referred to as the “City Headquarters”) issued the “Notice on Adjusting Epidemic Prevention and Control Measures in Some Key Places”.

In the early morning of September 25, 2 positive cases were found in Anning City. In order to respond to the sudden outbreak, find out the source as soon as possible, and control the spread, Kunming adjusted the epidemic prevention and control measures for some key places and key personnel. All people coming to (returning to) Kunming must report to the destination community in advance through the “Kunming Health Treasure” applet or by telephone. From 0:00 on September 26th, farmers’ markets, wholesale markets, seafood markets, shopping malls, supermarkets, hotels, hotels and homestays, logistics cities, freight stations, passenger stations, restaurants, unit canteens, school canteens, cinemas, song and dance theaters , bars, KTV, Internet cafes, game rooms, script killing, escape room, chess and card rooms, mahjong rooms, public bathrooms, tourist attractions, parks and other crowded places staff (including security, cleaning, etc.), must hold 24 A negative nucleic acid test certificate can be taken within hours.

From 0:00 on September 26, in addition to staff, other personnel will enter the farmers’ market, wholesale market, seafood market, shopping malls, supermarkets, hotels, hotels, B&Bs, logistics cities, freight stations, passenger stations, restaurants, unit canteens, School canteens, movie theaters, song and dance theaters, bars, KTVs, Internet cafes, game rooms, script killing, escape rooms, chess and card rooms, mahjong rooms, public bathrooms, tourist attractions, parks and other key public places with dense populations must be held for 48 hours Negative certificate of internal nucleic acid test, standard wearing of masks. Those who take public transportation such as subways, buses, taxis, and online car-hailing must hold a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours, and wear masks in a standardized manner. Among them, primary and secondary school (kindergarten) students do not check the nucleic acid test certificate when riding the bus.

The truck driver will carry out “on-the-ground inspection” after arriving in Kunming, and carry out nucleic acid testing once a day during the period in Kunming. From 0:00 on September 26, staff of party and government organs, enterprises and institutions in the jurisdiction, and other personnel entering party and government organs, enterprises and institutions must hold a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours. Airports, railway stations, schools, hospitals, nursing homes, construction sites and other key places and key industry groups shall be implemented in accordance with industry management regulations. Strictly control gathering activities, and do not hold large-scale conferences, trainings, exhibitions, cultural performances and other gathering activities unless necessary. If it really needs to be held, in accordance with the principle of “whoever holds it, who is responsible”, formulate epidemic prevention and control plans and emergency plans in advance, and implement prevention and control measures. Advocate not to gather, go out less, wash hands frequently, and wear masks when going out. According to the changes in the epidemic situation, the city headquarters will adjust the relevant epidemic prevention and control measures and requirements in a timely manner. The general public is requested to pay close attention to the epidemic situation and the adjustment of prevention and control policies, and continue to support, cooperate and implement various measures for epidemic prevention and control as always. (Zhang Xiaoli)

