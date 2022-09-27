Original title: Kunming City has designated high, medium and low risk areas in Xishan District and Anning City

On September 26, the Kunming Municipal Leading Group Headquarters for Responding to the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic (hereinafter referred to as the “City Epidemic Response Headquarters”) issued a notice, according to the needs of Kunming’s epidemic prevention and control, in accordance with the State Council’s joint prevention and control of the new coronavirus pneumonia epidemic According to the “New Coronavirus Pneumonia Prevention and Control Plan (Ninth Edition)” of the Comprehensive Group of the Joint Control Mechanism, in order to quickly cut off the chain of epidemic transmission and resolutely prevent the spread of the epidemic, the expert group has determined that high levels have been designated in Xishan District and Anning City. , medium and low risk areas.

The high-risk areas are Anning Yunnan Langming Printing Co., Ltd., Taiping Old Village and Taiping New Village, Taiping New Town Street, Anning City. The medium-risk areas are Dianhejiayuan Community, Taiping Street, Anning City, Zhongguan Building Materials Market, Times Trade Port, Changpo Community, Biji Street, Xishan District, and the area west of Bijiguan Tunnel in Biji Community. The low-risk areas are Xishan District and Anning City, except for the high- and medium-risk areas. The prevention and control measures in each area are the high-risk areas to adopt the closure and control measures of “staying at home and door-to-door service”; the medium-risk areas adopt the control measures of “people not leaving the area, and picking things at different peaks”; low-risk areas implement “personal protection”. , to avoid gatherings” precautionary measures, personnel leaving Kunming must hold a 48-hour negative nucleic acid test certificate.

The city’s epidemic response headquarters reminded citizens to actively support and cooperate with the epidemic prevention and control work, be sure to do a good job in daily protection, and build a strict line of defense for group prevention and control. The measures will be adjusted in time according to the changes in the epidemic prevention and control situation. (Zhang Xiaoli)

