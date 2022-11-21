Original title: Kunming held a press conference to report the situation of epidemic prevention and control

On November 20, Kunming held a press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic to inform the general public about the recent situation of the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in Kunming.

Zhang Yunhai, deputy commander of the headquarters of the Kunming City Response to the Epidemic Work Leading Group and director of the Kunming Municipal Health Committee, reported that from November 13 to 16:00 on November 20, a total of 144 confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia were reported in Kunming. There were 72 cases of symptomatic infection, and 257 cases of positive initial screening. At present, all cases are in stable condition, and there are no severe or critical cases. The gene sequence of this round of epidemic virus is the evolutionary branch of BA.5.2 of the Omicron variant strain. It is one of the main epidemic strains of local epidemics in many provinces and cities in China. It has the characteristics of strong transmission, fast transmission speed, and high concealment.

Since November 13, the epidemic situation in Kunming has been severe and complicated, the number of cases has increased rapidly, and there are risks of hidden transmission from multiple points and facets. , the overall presents the characteristics of multi-source input, multi-chain transmission, multi-point diffusion, and local aggregation, and the risk of hidden social transmission continues to exist.

There are 83 imported cases outside the city, and 3 cases have caused local transmission so far. Among them, only 22 cases (11 cases were passengers on the same plane) were found in the transmission chain of flight NS3311 on November 12; Jinma Logistics, Yiliu Street in Guandu District, Yangzonghai Tunnel Construction Site, Xishan Haikou Freight Yard, Xundian Concrete Mixer Truck Driver, Anning Caopu Xinzhan Freight Yard; there are Dianchi Acropolis in Xishan District, Energy Investment Logistics, five For the epidemic situation in Fengning Community in China District, Xinluosiwan in Guandu District, and Dounan District in Chenggong District, we are stepping up efforts to trace the source of the epidemic.

After the outbreak of this round of epidemic, Kunming has completely, accurately and comprehensively implemented the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, unswervingly adhered to the supremacy of the people and life, unswervingly implemented the general strategy of “foreign defense import, internal defense rebound”, unswervingly implemented The general policy of “dynamic clearing” adheres to the “nine prohibitions” requirements, implements the “twenty measures” optimization measures, and implements accurate and efficient epidemic disposal. The main leaders of the municipal party committee and the municipal government presided over the regular meeting of epidemic prevention and control work every day to study and judge the spread situation, analyze risk points, and deploy and deal with the work; the provincial and municipal epidemic response work leading group headquarters immediately dispatched a working group to establish a joint command with the territory Ministry of Health, flat operation, overall planning and joint disposal; health and health, public security and other departments collaborated to conduct in-depth and rapid investigation and traceability; 93 high-risk areas and 10 low-risk areas have been scientifically and accurately demarcated, and “staying at home” are implemented respectively , door-to-door service” and “personal protection, avoid gathering” prevention and control measures, which will be adjusted dynamically according to the epidemic situation; carry out multiple rounds of nucleic acid screening for people with higher risk of infection near the place of residence, activity, and work of the case, Adhere to the “willingness to do all the inspections” in the society. From November 13th to November 19th, a total of 16.779 million nucleic acid tests have been carried out.

In the next step, Kunming will take into account the development of the epidemic situation and take more precise measures in terms of isolation and transfer, nucleic acid testing, personnel flow, medical services, etc., to further improve the scientificity, accuracy, and effectiveness of epidemic prevention and control, and fully meet the needs of the epidemic situation. During the epidemic period, the people’s medical and living needs, strive to achieve the greatest prevention and control results in the shortest time and at the lowest cost, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on the production, life and social and economic development of the people.

According to Su Su, deputy head of the Social Management Group of the Headquarters of the Kunming City Response to the Epidemic Work Leading Group, and a member of the Ministry of Organization Department of the Kunming Municipal Party Committee, at present, in addition to high-risk areas and key areas, the number of free nucleic acid sampling points in the city’s society has increased to more than 750 , The number of sampling stations has increased to more than 1,100, and attention has been paid to setting up free nucleic acid sampling points around key places such as large supermarkets, logistics stations, and farmers’ markets. Among them, the density of free nucleic acid sampling points in the social area of ​​the main urban area has exceeded 4 per square kilometer, and the density of sampling stations has exceeded 8 per square kilometer. More than 1,500 nucleic acid sampling personnel and more than 3,000 auxiliary personnel are equipped to carry out nucleic acid sampling work every day. At the same time, through the separate establishment of a “quick collection, fast delivery, fast inspection, and fast report” system for nucleic acid testing of key populations, the integrated closed-loop and efficient operation of nucleic acid testing for key populations is ensured, and abnormal situations are quickly responded to and dealt with, and efforts are made to reduce the impact of the epidemic on residents’ production and life. .

In the next step, Kunming will strengthen overall planning based on the needs of the epidemic prevention and control work and the needs of citizens for nucleic acid testing, further optimize and adjust the number and layout of free nucleic acid sampling points in the community, strengthen the working force, and do its best to shorten the queuing time and speed up the reporting of test results Speed ​​up and do a good job in social nucleic acid testing.

Yuan Ling, member of the party group and deputy director of the Kunming Agriculture and Rural Bureau, said that at present, the Kunming market has a rich variety of basic living materials such as grain, oil, vegetables, meat, poultry, eggs, and milk, with sufficient supply, stable prices, and orderly transactions. Since September this year, we have focused on strengthening the daily dispatch of counties (cities) in the city that have sealed-off areas and static management areas, point-to-point dispatch of the guarantee of living materials in each sealed-off area and static management area, timely deployment and effective guarantee There is no shortage of living materials for residents in key areas. In the next step, we will continue to guide market entities such as production companies, large wholesale markets, shopping malls and supermarkets to continuously optimize the relationship between supply and demand, improve supply assurance capabilities, smooth the circulation channels of living materials, and go all out to ensure the work of living materials.

Reporter Huang Heqing