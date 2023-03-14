Original title: Kunming plans to voluntarily plant 11.82 million trees this year

On March 12, when the Arbor Day is approaching, the office of the Kunming Greening Committee held a press conference to introduce and launch the 2023 voluntary tree planting activities for all in Kunming. This year, Kunming plans to plant 11.82 million voluntary trees, and launched online activities such as “Kunming Voluntary Tree Planting Network” and “Internet + National Voluntary Tree Planting”, so that citizens can participate in voluntary tree planting in different ways at any time of the year.

This year, Kunming will plant 45 native tree species such as Yunnan pine, Dianqinggang, Huashan pine, and Catalpa according to different regions, select 16 plots to carry out voluntary tree planting of more than 3,500 mu, and actively mobilize 3.78 million people of the right age to participate in voluntary tree planting.

This year, Kunming continued to open the “Kunming City Voluntary Tree Planting Network” and “Internet + Voluntary Tree Planting for All People”. Launch corresponding activities and projects to guide the whole people to participate in the fulfillment of tree planting obligations. In addition, Kunming plans to carry out a series of activities related to tree planting, such as voluntary afforestation for the whole people, online pledge and donation, open day for the management and protection of ancient and famous trees, and voting for the “most popular native tree species”. During the tree-planting month, Kunming will plant and build a number of model forests, heroine forests, youth forests, and private enterprise forests to create voluntary tree-planting brand activities. At the same time, Kunming will also use vacant land and corners to plant green, tap three-dimensional space resources, implement vertical greening and roof greening, build a multi-level and multi-species green system, and maximize the green area rate and green coverage. (Reporter Duto)