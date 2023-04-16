Kwamouth: a local chief invites Felix Tshisekedi to restore peace to the Bateke plateau

Radio Okapi/Ph. Irene Mboma”/>

Mpaka Mapa, head of the Bethanie village located on the RN 17 invited, on Sunday April 16, the Head of State to restore peace to the Bateke plateau, Kwamouth territory (Mai-Ndombe) to allow the CENI to organize voter registration operation.

He said in an interview with Radio Okapi in the city of Bandundu (Kwilu):

“We are waiting for our enlistment. We do not know, if and only if we are really going to enlist, which is why I am asking President Tshisekedi to restore peace and security on the Bateke plateau so that we can go and enlist”.

This traditional authority fears that the Congolese in this corner of the country could miss the electoral process.

According to him, the security situation is still worrying in the territory of Kwamouth because the inhabitants of certain villages still spend the night in the forest for fear of the assailants who promise to attack their villages.

He cites the case of the Bisiala village, where the inhabitants say they receive threats from the attackers.

« I have come to denounce the unrest which has not yet ended in Kwamouth. The attackers are still operating. They send letters to Bisiala, where the population spends the night in the forest. So we can’t go back there right now. But we are suffering here, we are having a lot of difficulties. To go back there is dangerous. Staying here too is complicated. Now what shall we do complained Mpaka Mapa.