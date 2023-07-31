Kwilu: at least 280 displaced people from Kwamouth are without assistance in Kikwit

At least 283 displaced people from the territory of Kwamouth, in the province of Mai-Ndombe, who fled the insecurity created by the Mobondo militia, are without assistance in the town of Kikwit (Kwilu). Among these displaced, there are 60 women, 40 men and 183 children, many of whom are unaccompanied, reports this Sunday, July 30 the urban office of Social Affairs of Kikwit.

These displaced people have been living with host families in Kikwit since September 2022. But these host families, overwhelmed, cannot bear this burden for long without government assistance.

“We had received the displaced people from Kwamouth since the year 2022, in September. Since the displaced people from Kwamouth have been here in Kikwit, they have never been assisted. They live with difficulty, where they are accommodated, they eat with difficulty, they sleep with difficulty”, reports Judith Mbila, an investigator at the office of the Urban Chief of Social Affairs in Kikwit.

As a result of these poor living conditions, 10 children have already died, informs the Kikwit Social Affairs office.

For these displaced people to return to the territory of Kwamouth, they are waiting for the restoration of peace. The defense and security forces are working on it. Because the return of peace in this region will depend on the launch of voter identification and registration operations in Kwamouth.

