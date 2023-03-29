“/>

Massive displacements of the population are still observed recently in the territory of Bagata (Kwilu). From March 25 to 28, more than four hundred new displaced people arrived in the city of Fatundu, capital of the Wamba sector, fleeing the renewed violence in their villages, in particular Kimpasi, where even the land chief was shot. last Saturday.

The director of the cabinet of the provincial minister for humanitarian affairs, Jérémie Bikiele, indicates that these newly displaced people have joined thousands of others who were already living there in inhuman conditions:

“Since the attack on the Kimpasi village, there is now a massive movement of displaced people who come to the city of Fatundu. And since March 25 to 28, our services have been able to register a total of 412 new displaced persons, including 55 men, 77 women and 280 children who are currently in the city of Fatundu and this flow, this influx of displaced people still continues because the area is not sufficiently secure”

The living conditions for them are still precarious. There are displaced people who are in a site, according to him, where they are waiting for government support and “ partners who have been able to benefit from the support of humanitarian funds in order to ensure support that will contribute to improving the conditions of these internally displaced persons ».

At least 18 people were killed after an incursion Friday, March 24, armed men in the Kisia group (Bagata). They are the leader of the group and 17 other people killed by these assailants.