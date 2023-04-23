Home » Kwon Do-hyung, the creator of Terra virtual currency, asks the court to dismiss the lawsuit
▲Kwon Do-hyung, CEO of Terraform Labs, was taken to the court in Podgorica, Montenegro last month. (Reuters/Yonhap News)

Kwon Do-hyung, the culprit behind the virtual currency Terra crash, requested the court to dismiss the lawsuit. It also alleged that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) exercised improper powers.

According to multiple foreign reports, including Bloomberg News on the 24th, Kwon Do-hyeong’s lawyer said on the 21st local time, “The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) alleged fraud against him is groundless and the lawsuit should be dismissed.” did.

According to the report, Kwon’s lawyer is arguing that “Tera is a currency and not a security.”

Previously, in February, the SEC filed a complaint with the New York Federal District Court against Terraform Labs, the publisher of Terra and Luna, and CEO Kwon, on charges of fraud.

According to the SEC, Terraform Labs and Mr. Kwon are accused of committing fraudulent acts of at least 40 billion dollars (approximately 53.3 trillion won) by providing and selling bearer securities.

While fleeing abroad, Kwon was arrested in Montenegro in March on suspicion of forged passport and is being tried in detention.

The lawyer added, “The SEC’s improper exercise of its powers to attempt to place all virtual currencies under the definition of ‘securities’ will fail.”

