Kylian Mbappé ‘losing his golden years at PSG’

TransferReal Madrid’s ex-coach Bernd Schuster sounds the alarm because Kylian Mbappé would gradually lose “his golden years” at Paris Saint-Germain. Meanwhile, the deadline set by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi to require the superstar to make a decision on his future is coming to an end. Schuster cannot imagine that the royals will only start the new season with Joselu as a center forward.

Kylian Mbappé “must be in one of the best leagues in Europe”

PARIS/MADRID. If you are 24 years old, you still have a longer life ahead of you as a footballer. Yet: Kylian Mbappe time is running out to become one of the greats in the history of the sport at club level after winning the World Cup in 2018. A legend. Ballon d’Or triumphant, the FIFA World Players’ Championship. At best several times.

The present and the coming years are particularly important for this. His stint at Paris Saint-Germain in a rather average European league and constant failure in the Champions League are not exactly conducive to his career. It would be different with Real Madrid, the record winner of the Spanish championship and the premier class.

The Frenchman, who turns 25 in December, could join Los Blancos this summer. Bernd Schuster strongly advises him to do so. Real’s master coach from 2008 said SPORT BILD: “Mbappé needs to get into one of the top three leagues in Europe as soon as possible and Real still need a striker who can guarantee at least 30 goals. The disappointment at PSG is getting bigger and bigger – he’s losing his golden years there!”

“Joselu regular centre-forward? I can’t imagine”

To date, Los Blancos have only responded to the departures of Karim Benzema and Mariano Díaz in the middle of the attack by signing Joselu on loan. Not enough, some fans think. Schuster agrees. “I can’t imagine Joselu becoming Real Madrid’s regular centre-forward. Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema have always scored 30 or 40 goals a season over the past ten years, Joselu won’t do them – but it needs them! That’s why I believe that (Florentino) Pérez stay tuned this summer too”said the 63-year-old.

Kylian Mbappé should decide: PSG deadline expires

Mbappé is bound to PSG until June 30, 2024, only he can extend the contract by unilateral option. However, the superstar recently let the Ligue 1 club know that after the deal in May 2022, another extension is not an option for him. President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi made it clear: Mbappé will either re-sign or he will be sold soon. “He has to make a decision next week or in a maximum of two weeks”said the PSG boss exactly two weeks ago.

The deadline is now running out – and apparently Mbappé has not given the club a message since his point of view has been clear for a long time: no extension. At the same time, the media says that the ultimatum would now expire on July 31st.

Transfer

19.07.2023, 01:39

