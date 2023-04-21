Home » Kyocera acquires building land for new smart factory in Japan Nachrichten Esslingen – News Esslingen Politics Latest news on the internet
News

Kyocera acquires building land for new smart factory in Japan Nachrichten Esslingen – News Esslingen Politics Latest news on the internet

by admin
Kyoto/Esslingen, April 21, 2023. KYOCERA Corporation announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire approximately 15 hectares of land for a new “smart” factory in the Minami Isahaya Industrial Park in the city of Isahaya, Nagasaki Prefecture. The signing ceremony at the New Nagasaki Hotel was attended by Hideo Tanimoto, President of KYOCERA Corporation, Kengo Oishi, Governor of Nagasaki Prefecture, and Yukishige Okubo, Mayor of Isahaya City.

Start of construction in October 2023
Kyocera, which is reinvesting in its existing factories both in Japan and abroad, decided to build the new factory in December 2022. The decisive factor was that the company realized that the increasing market demand made additional production capacities necessary. The acquisition agreement includes approximately 5.5 hectares of developed land, which will begin construction in October 2023, and approximately 9.3 hectares of predeveloped land, which Kyocera intends to acquire in 2024.

Response to increasing market demand
It is expected that the demand for components in the electronics industry will continue to increase, in parallel with trends such as miniaturization, advancing semiconductor technology, growing functionality of smartphones and other communication devices, expansion of 5G base stations and data centers, and the spread of new automotive innovations, such as ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and electric vehicle technologies.

To meet this demand, the new Kyocera factory will produce fine ceramic components for semiconductor-related applications and semiconductor packages. Production is scheduled to start in 2026.

Through this factory, Kyocera will add value to the local community by reviving Nagasaki Prefecture’s economy and creating new job opportunities.

See also  How to clear iPhone cache and make it go faster

Overview of the new factory
– Name: Kyocera Corporation Nagasaki Isahaya Plant (tentative)
– Location: Minami Isahaya Industrial Park
Oguri District, Isahaya City, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan
– Total investment: About 62 billion yen (about 423 million euros),
based on plans through 2028.
– Total area: Approximately 150,000 m² (approximately 15 hectares)
Acquisition plan: – October 2023: Approximately 57,000 m² (approximately 5.5 hectares)
– 2024: About 93,000 m² (about 9.3 hectares)
– Building area: 13,900 m², including a steel structure building with 6 floors
– Usable area: 77,900 m²
– Schedule: Start of construction: 2023
Completion: 2025
Start of production: 2026
– Products: fine ceramic components, semiconductor packages, etc.
– Production plan: About 25 billion yen (about 170 million euros) per year; estimated for 2028.

company contact
KYOCERA Europe GmbH
Andrea Berlin
Fritz-Müller-Strasse 27
73730 Esslingen
0711/93 93 48 96
+49 (0)151 16 33 07 93
www.kyocera.de

Press contact
Serviceplan Public Relations & Content
Hannah Loesch
Friedenstraße 24
81671 München
089/2050 ? 4116
www.serviceplan.com/de/landingpages/serviceplan-pr-content.html

You may also like

In Antalya, Minister Çavuşoğlu introduced Togg to those...

Attorney General of the Nation, ‘taking stock’ in...

Medicine entrance test: 15,400 applicants for 1,850 places

Akşener to power: Are you schizophrenic? Make a...

Parapet. – Petro, the country got out of...

Argentina: Without land there is no life

UFOAB U-20 ladies: a list of 30 ladies...

Second Marquetalia announces refounding of Farc’s 53rd front

In the first quarter, the total import and...

The El Nino phenomenon is coming!This year and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy