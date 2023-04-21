Kyocera acquires building land for new smart factory in Japan Nachrichten Esslingen – News Esslingen Politics Latest news on the internet

Kyoto/Esslingen, April 21, 2023. KYOCERA Corporation announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire approximately 15 hectares of land for a new “smart” factory in the Minami Isahaya Industrial Park in the city of Isahaya, Nagasaki Prefecture. The signing ceremony at the New Nagasaki Hotel was attended by Hideo Tanimoto, President of KYOCERA Corporation, Kengo Oishi, Governor of Nagasaki Prefecture, and Yukishige Okubo, Mayor of Isahaya City.

Start of construction in October 2023

Kyocera, which is reinvesting in its existing factories both in Japan and abroad, decided to build the new factory in December 2022. The decisive factor was that the company realized that the increasing market demand made additional production capacities necessary. The acquisition agreement includes approximately 5.5 hectares of developed land, which will begin construction in October 2023, and approximately 9.3 hectares of predeveloped land, which Kyocera intends to acquire in 2024.

Response to increasing market demand

It is expected that the demand for components in the electronics industry will continue to increase, in parallel with trends such as miniaturization, advancing semiconductor technology, growing functionality of smartphones and other communication devices, expansion of 5G base stations and data centers, and the spread of new automotive innovations, such as ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and electric vehicle technologies.

To meet this demand, the new Kyocera factory will produce fine ceramic components for semiconductor-related applications and semiconductor packages. Production is scheduled to start in 2026.

Through this factory, Kyocera will add value to the local community by reviving Nagasaki Prefecture’s economy and creating new job opportunities.

Overview of the new factory

– Name: Kyocera Corporation Nagasaki Isahaya Plant (tentative)

– Location: Minami Isahaya Industrial Park

Oguri District, Isahaya City, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan

– Total investment: About 62 billion yen (about 423 million euros),

based on plans through 2028.

– Total area: Approximately 150,000 m² (approximately 15 hectares)

Acquisition plan: – October 2023: Approximately 57,000 m² (approximately 5.5 hectares)

– 2024: About 93,000 m² (about 9.3 hectares)

– Building area: 13,900 m², including a steel structure building with 6 floors

– Usable area: 77,900 m²

– Schedule: Start of construction: 2023

Completion: 2025

Start of production: 2026

– Products: fine ceramic components, semiconductor packages, etc.

– Production plan: About 25 billion yen (about 170 million euros) per year; estimated for 2028.

