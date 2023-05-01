Kyu-Han Lee “The ideal type of actor OOO… can a person be this pretty” :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] Kyu-Han Lee. 2023.05.01. (Photo = Provided by Channel A ‘Men’s Life These Days – Groom’s Class’) [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Song Yoon-se = Actor Lee Gyu-han confessed that there was an actress who was surprised by how pretty he looked in real life.

In the 62nd episode of Channel A’s entertainment show ‘Men’s Life These Days – Groom Class’, which airs at 9:10 pm on the 3rd, Lee Kyu-han, who has been the moderator of an acquaintance’s wedding for the first time in 10 years, is shown having an honest conversation with Moon Se-yoon. On this day, Lee Gyu-han mentioned the tarot class that comedian Sae-yoon Mun took as an introduction and thanked him for saying, “This is a class that made me realize that I am also a person who can get married.”

Then, Mun Se-yoon proudly said, “You saw hope~” and asked what your ideal type was. Lee Gyu-han honestly confessed, “Among Korean actors, I am OOO. We were in the same agency, but I still remember (the moment I first saw them). I wondered how people could be this pretty when they were walking from the other side.” In addition, Lee Gyu-han said, “I’ve been in charge of a wedding ceremony for the first time in 10 years,” and is taught trendy social skills by experienced veteran Moon Se-yoon.

A week later, Lee Gyu-han heads to the wedding of an acquaintance invited as a host. Arriving at the bride’s waiting room, he greets the bride, the main character of the day. However, the bride immediately says, “Your brother should go (to the marriage) soon,” making him dizzy. Subsequently, while watching the ceremony, Gyu-han Lee took out his handkerchief and wiped his sweat, and even shed tears, raising questions about what really happened.

Meanwhile, after the wedding, Gyu-Han Lee goes to flower viewing alone. However, embarrassed by the fact that most of the people who visit Seokchon Lake are couples, he goes to a restaurant run by an acquaintance. Lee Gyu-han, who has placed two cutlery sets on the ‘horn table’ at the restaurant, hurriedly eats spicy chicken stir-fried soup, then suddenly talks to the customers at the table next to him and gives off a salty smell. In the end, he even ventured to the point of shriveling his limbs. Han Go-eun, who was watching this in the studio, was surprised and said, “Why did you do that!”, and Lee Seung-chul also expressed regret, saying, “I shouldn’t have done that!”

