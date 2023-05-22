Kyu-Hong Cho, who visited the nursing site, “We will support the securing of skilled nurses in the field” :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

“Improvement of the shift work system and essential medical care environment”

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Kwon Ji-won = Minister of Health and Welfare (Ministry of Health and Welfare) Cho Kyu-hong met with nurses working in essential wards on the 22nd and promised to improve the environment, such as placement standards and shift work.

Minister Cho visited Sejong Chungnam National University Hospital in Sejong City at 11:00 am on the same day, encouraged on-site medical staff, and listened to the grievances and suggestions of nurses working in essential wards.

Minister Cho said at the meeting, “I promise that the state will take responsibility and improve the treatment of nurses through faithful implementation of the ‘Comprehensive Measures for Supporting Nursing Workers’ announced in April.”

“We plan to support the securing of skilled nurses in the field by raising the standards for placing nurses in order to reduce the workload, improving the shift work system by introducing various types of work, and improving the working environment for nurses in essential medical fields,” he said.

This meeting was prepared to collect the difficulties of nurses working in essential wards such as intensive care units, emergency rooms, operating rooms, and pediatric wards, as well as opinions on system improvement in the field and refer to policy improvement plans. Minister Cho previously held an on-site meeting at Korea University Anam Hospital in Seoul on the 16th and listened to the grievances of PA nurses.

The nurses who attended the meeting complained of frequent resignations due to poor treatment compared to difficult work and the burden of new nurses not receiving adequate support. In addition, it was suggested to improve the system to allow skilled nurses to work for a long time in the field.

Previously, on the 16th, President Yoon Seok-yeol exercised the right to request reconsideration (veto) on the enactment of the Nursing Act. As a result, the Nursing Act is likely to return to the National Assembly and be voted on again at the plenary session this week.

