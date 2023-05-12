As we wanted to demonstrate, France has no intention of building the pharaonic, useless, expensive and polluting high-speed train Turin-Lyon: the 57 km hole in the Alps and 15-20 billion in Italian coffers designed in the 80s and outdated by the times and from the data. She even noticed Republic (we had written it a year ago): the time schedule of Infrastructure Orientation Council postpones the French section to 2043, i.e. to never. Among the high lai of the so-called minister Salvini and of the Confindustria behind it, the minister Clément Beaune tries to deny. But Paris hasn’t wanted to hear about it for at least eleven years: in fact it has never financed its share. In July 2012 the Figaro, quoting Minister Jérôme Cahuzac, revealed that the Hollande government was ready to give up, unless it paid the whole EU, because “freight transport on that route has dropped from 11 to 4 million tons in twenty years”. The news threw the right-centre-left Banda del Buco into panic. The same one that returned to war in 2018 when Minister Toninelli entrusted a cost-benefit analysis to a pool of economists and engineers. Result: the Tav is a crazy bullshit, with costs of at least 13 billion, losses of 7-8, benefits of 800 million and a saving of just 80 seconds from Milan to Lyon. And, to justify the new railway, the goods in circulation should be 25 times the current ones.

The Band invented the “spontaneous” movement of the Madamines to hide the shady interests of parties, businesses and clans; he promoted a march of 20,000 in Turin umarell, passed off as an oceanic revolt of the Pil Party against the No Party; and entrusted the counter-analysis to none other than Salvini. Rep: “Tav, Salvini’s counter-analysis: It costs less to finish it than to stop it”. Press: “Salvini’s counter-dossier: the suspension of the TAV would cost us 24 billion”. Unfortunately the Cazzaro Verde promoted to Matteo Pythagorean did not produce a shred of figures that dismantled those of the real experts. On August 7, 2019, the 5Stelle proposed to cancel the Italian-French treaty on the Tav, but the Banda del Buco (Lega, FdI, FI, Pd voted against. The next day Salvini opened the crisis from Papeete and overthrew Conte-1. Thus the State continued to throw money into a useless and harmful work which – like the bridge over the Straits – everyone knows will never be built, but is kept on artificial life to feed customers and mangers.Then, one day, France will officially say that Lyon is not interested in the Turin-Lyon high speed train And, in order not to apologize to the No Tavs and Toninelli, the Banda del Buco will design a new high speed train that starts from Turin and, having reached the French border, makes a U-turn and goes back: the Turin-Turin Tav.