What things can be done in the belly of a whale? asks the protagonist of the play, the actor Daniel Villamizar, while he moves with agility across the deck of his ship “Kairós”, in an immersive scenery that allows the public is immersed in a narrative loaded with memories, questions and stories of the sea. With this scenic piece, which goes beyond the standards of conventional theater, La Barca, an independent and alternative space located in the heart of Teusaquillo, opens its cultural program in 2023, with permanent performances from Thursday to Saturday.

In “Kairós”, the viewer becomes an accomplice in Horacio’s journey, a young sailor who builds a ship and sets out to sea in search of Utopia, there he will find his father’s ideas, his mother’s trail and a great whale that will teach you the true depth of the sea. Horacio builds a ship in a theater to find himself. This work is a collective creation of the Teatro de La Memoria, which was born from the creative relationship between the actor Daniel Villamizar, its director Sofía Monsalve together with the playwrights Felipe Cristancho and Felipe Vergara with the scenic device (a boat) built as a place, character and situation for the development of history. Winning work of the Idartes and Ministry of Culture scholarship for theater creation 2022.

“In ‘Kairós’ the house is transformed into a boat. We want the viewer to inhabit the space of La Barca and this ship, which is also the protagonist of the play, allows the actor to guide him through his story. We invite you to live a journey. In addition, during this season we will also have works that take over different spaces in the house, some begin in the street or can be seen through the windows, they transform the space and provide a close and different look. Pieces that reflect on the new formats, on the relationship with the public and the space, which are making a different bet from dance, theater, video and music”, said the director Sofía Monsalve.