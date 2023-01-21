For a long time in the village of Pereira, residents, transporters, athletes and tourists have been concerned about how the deterioration of the road, either in the direction of La Florida – La Bella or UTP – Mundo Nuevo – La Bella, is increasing more and more.

The beginning of the academic calendar is approaching and although the little ones have schools relatively close, those who start high school (who are still small) must walk about 45 minutes or resort to a motorcycle that can transport them to La Estrella or Mundo Nuevo, because the transport of the Secretary of Education, as the inhabitants of this sector affirm, “will begin to work after a month of class, as always” and with this climate, it is worrying.

hailstorms

If the inhabitants of the urban area of ​​the municipality recorded on their phones the force of the hailstorm on Wednesday the 18th, not to mention what the peasants of La Bella suffered on the afternoon of Thursday the 19th, the ice clusters made the landscape more similar to the frosts in Cundinamarca and Boyacá, than in Pereira.

In the villages of Vista Hermosa, La Colonia and El Rincón, the long onion and chonto tomato crops were affected, as well as the unroofing of some houses. The problem lies in the loans that the peasants make with the banking entities for their crops, because the hail destroys what is about to be harvested, they are left with the debt and without aid from the local or national governments.

“When the hailstorms pass, the houses also suffer and what the Diger does is come around and suddenly they send a sheet of zinc, but they send you 50 or 60 sheets of zinc or 20 sheets of eternit and they say that With that they are already helping,” says the president of the village of La Estrella.

roads and transportation

When winter leaves something to take to the market places, there is still the problem of transportation. Journeys that used to be done in an hour, should now be done in two and a half hours, there is no vehicle that does not skid in those quagmires, without taking into account that it is a narrow road and that a dump truck constantly coming down, meets a bus that goes up

A turbo charged with cabbage can leave a single farm every day, because the destination is not only Pereira, but also Santa Rosa and Armenia. “The student transport will have to be diverted to the side of El Chocho, to exit through the crossing, since the Mundo Nuevo landslide is abandoned, just like the entire corregimiento,” reports Julio Berto Franco, owner of a farm.

As a result of what happened in Cauca, the local leaders should pay more attention to the alternative routes of the municipalities, because at a given moment they can be the solution to a great problem, instead of increasing it, as observed in the national media. .

Mr. Franco has made some accounts that only reflect sadness: “In what has to do with unpaved tertiary roads, every four years they do 50, 60 or 70 meters on a road that is 13 kilometers to the town center of La Bella, This indicates that 2,500 years are needed to get to see this paved road, at this moment we are going in reverse, the progress of the corregimiento has a delay of 20 years, that it was not even possible to walk on these bridle paths and that three and four cars daily, that is happening today”.

Jorge García explains that “The landslide down in El Aguacate will last five months, we made an invitation and opened the road, but the mayor’s office says that they approved a retaining wall for $6,000 million to prevent a catastrophe, they say that it is under study, but there You can’t see anything, you can’t see an engineer, it seems that they were waiting for the whole mountain to come down, seeing that it is a piece of land that they can remove in three hours. That is why the road through La Florida is so deteriorated”.

Given

A journey from Pereira to La Bella normally lasts 40 minutes and that time has tripled.

Cipher

La Bella has an average of 8,900 inhabitants in 11 villages and the populated center.