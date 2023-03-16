The Organization for Food and Local Development (OADEL) has set up in the commune of Gofle 1 in Lomé, the first distribution center for local food products in Togo. Called Bobar distribution, this plant was inaugurated on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

The objective is to make local products accessible to a greater number of consumers and in a variety of places, particularly in cafés, hotels and restaurants, bars and general food shops.

The plant consists of three units as well as an administrative block. “Part of this distribution center will receive fruit and vegetables, cut them and package them and sell them, there is also a store for storing local food products processed and packaged in bottles, bags or cardboard boxes, we we store and we distribute them to general food shops, another part of the plant deals with butchery and charcuterie”, indicated Yawo Tata Ametoenyenou, Executive Director of OADEL.

He also returned to the reasons for setting up this plant. “For 20 years we have been raising awareness among consumers to prefer local Togolese products. We thus set up Bobar, which is responsible for selling local products directly to consumers. A few years later, we noticed that other shops opened up. Unfortunately, these shops do not cover the entire city of Lomé geographically speaking. Consumers therefore have difficulty finding the products. We therefore said to ourselves that there is a missing link in the local consumption promotion sector, which is the distribution link. We said to ourselves that we must create a structure which is intended to take only local products, to distribute them more widely in the city of Lomé, “explained the executive director of the NGO OADEL.

The mayor of the Golfe1 commune, Gomado Koamy for his part urged the staff of Bobar distribution to take care and make good use of the buildings and equipment of the plant.

The plant construction project was supported by several partners, including peace for the world, breeding without borders, Acting for life and is estimated at more than 152 million FCFA.

Rachel Doubidji