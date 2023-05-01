‘La cachaca’ and the samaria that achieved second and third place in Acordeonera Menor

Laura Sofía Benítez Cabezas and Heinis Gulfo Palma obtained second and third place in the Menor Accordion contest at the 56th Vallenato Legend Festival, which left Sofía Pinzón as the new queen of this category.

Benítez Cabezas, from Soacha, Cundinamarca, interpreted the puya titled ‘La cachaca’, of her own, dressed in white and with the accordion of the same color with which she symbolizes being ‘an angel’ of this instrument.

The accordion player won first place in the festivals of Soacha, Bogotá and Cajicá in her department. As well as the third place in Arjona, Bolívar.

LA SAMARIA HEINI’S GULFO

For his part, Gulfo Palma, who had achieved second place in the past Vallenato Festival, played the puya ‘Vuelve una reina’ authored by Jeimy Arrieta, 2021 major queen.

“I felt that I improved because I changed my routine with the teacher Jaime Arrieta, he is the one who has always been supporting me”, said the girl who has been coming to the World Capital of Vallenato for 4 years in search of the crown.

This year she finished her high school studies and already has 11 awards that she has obtained in different festivals in the country, including the title of children’s queen in the Vallenato Femenino Meeting (Evafe).

