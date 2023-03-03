Home News La Caletta, planned interventions on the port for 5.7 million euros. Councilor Saiu: “The Region confirms all its commitments”
La Caletta, planned interventions on the port for 5.7 million euros. Councilor Saiu: "The Region confirms all its commitments"

La Caletta, planned interventions on the port for 5.7 million euros. Councilor Saiu: “The Region confirms all its commitments”
Cagliari, 2 March 2023 – The Region confirms its commitment to the port of La Caletta. Today the regional councilor for public works, Pierluigi Saiu, met the mayor of Siniscola, the technicians of the Municipality and the technicians in charge of the design for the adaptation and development interventions of the port which today consists of two docks with 450 berths for boats up to 40 meters and moorings dedicated to fishing boats.

“The tourist port in La Caletta – says councilor Saiu – has funding for 5.7 million euros divided into various interventions, one of the most important concerns the adaptation of the work, with the reorganization of the roads and accesses and the expansion of the spaces on the ground dedicated to services, with a view to a general strengthening of the infrastructure. We have secured the resources destined for this intervention, 3 million euros, of which 450 thousand for planning, indicated in the old programming, reprogramming the funding from the FSC 2021 – 2027 funds. Today’s meeting served to get an overview on the design process with a view to getting to tender out the works as soon as possible”.

“Among the other loans – specified councilor Saiu – we find those intended for the works in progress, 400 thousand euros for the completion of the fire-fighting system, the furnishings and port services, whose works are now nearing completion, the 2 million euros from the Omnibus law, which the Giunta scheduled in June for the restoration of the outer breakwater, and 300,000 for the restoration of the outer defense works, which the regional executive approved on my proposal in December. Today’s meeting was also an opportunity to talk about the SP3 Siniscola-La Caletta”, concludes the exponent of the Giunta Solinas.

