La Calle del Café takes Apía: fourth version

In order to promote the culture of production and internal consumption of high-quality coffee, the first day of the fourth version of Calle del Café was held in the municipality of Apía.

This is how the first day of this event took place, which seeks to position the different brands of specialty coffee, as well as exalt the coffee tradition and the work carried out by the more than 60 families that operate this product in the municipality, through contests, cultural presentations and barista, stands where Risaraldenses and tourists can taste a cup of coffee and training sessions for coffee growers. Likewise, this version will have the participation of the Queen of Coffee, Isabella Bermúdez, Juan Valdez and Professor Yarumo.

The activity was accompanied by the Risaralda Departmental Committee of Coffee Growers, the Apía Mayor’s Office, the National Learning Service (SENA), the Risaralda Diversity of Profiles strategy and the Risaralda Departmental Coffee Growers Cooperative. It is expected that this day will end with the participation of more than 1,000 visitors, as stated by Luis Hernando Murillo Blandón, mayor of the municipality.

A tradition that is not lost

In this fourth version, it is expected that the expectations of the previous year will be exceeded: “In 2022 it was very good, the importance of this Calle del Café has been increasing and that is what it is meaning for Apia and that is that we continue to strengthen the municipality, through our coffee culture. Our peasants are too important”, stated the mayor.

Likewise, both tourism and the local economy could benefit from participation in these events, where more than 300 participants will be present to extol the coffee vocation of the Apianos, as well as other neighboring municipalities such as Santuario and Belén de Umbría:

“A tourist chain through the western municipalities. So I think that this has been like coffee too, to first show what our coffee culture is, peasant workers, fighters where from them one sees that importance that as people they generate principles, values, where what we want is for our young people to generate that generational change, through the countryside and that is what we are beginning to have with this Calle del Café”, concluded the mayor Hernando Blandón.

Coffee auction and awards

More than 60 brands will be present at the coffee auction, where the mayor of the municipality added that: “Last year we sold up to 600,000 arroba of coffee. That auction is too important because they are going to be very connected, they are people who have coffee shops in the United States, Europe and the Middle East”.

Today the winners of the coffee quality and tasting contest will be announced.

