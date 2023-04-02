The Catholic University of Pereira has open the inscriptions for the

postgraduate programs for this first semester of 2023 with a new plan of

referrals that grant additional discounts of up to 40% on the tuition of the

specialization and mastery.

The postgraduate programs include 12 specializations, 8 master’s degrees and a doctorate,

programs offered with the academic quality and humanistic training that

enables the accompaniment in the construction of the life project of the

professionals.

In addition to the academic offer, La Católica has additional services for

the university community through the Center for Educational Innovation, Center for

Languages, Center for Cultural Activities, University Pastoral and Center for

Family.