La Católica awaits you to continue your life project

La Católica awaits you to continue your life project

The Catholic University of Pereira has open the inscriptions for the
postgraduate programs for this first semester of 2023 with a new plan of
referrals that grant additional discounts of up to 40% on the tuition of the
specialization and mastery.

The postgraduate programs include 12 specializations, 8 master’s degrees and a doctorate,
programs offered with the academic quality and humanistic training that
enables the accompaniment in the construction of the life project of the
professionals.

In addition to the academic offer, La Católica has additional services for
the university community through the Center for Educational Innovation, Center for
Languages, Center for Cultural Activities, University Pastoral and Center for
Family.

