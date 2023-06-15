Home » La Comilona Alto Paraná returns on Sunday, July 2
La Comilona Alto Paraná returns on Sunday, July 2

La Comilona Alto Paraná returns on Sunday, July 2
The event will be held in the Governorate of Alto Paraná.

The Government of Alto Paraná announces the launch of “La Comilona Alto Paraná” that will take place on Sunday, July 2 at the headquarters of the departmental institution. For this purpose, they invite you to the press conference that will take place on Thursday, June 15, at 10:00 a.m. and where more details of the event will be provided.

The charitable activity will have numerous stands, and access is free of charge. You can enjoy a wide variety of dishes, a play area for girls and boys, live music and activities for the whole family.

This year, the Alto Paraná Feast has the motto #ElSaborDeTodos, paying homage to the regional gastronomy and traditions of the area. From now on they invite all Alto Paraná families to be part of this great solidarity party.

