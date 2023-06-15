La Comilona Alto Paraná returns on Sunday, July 2

The Government of Alto Paraná announces the launch of “La Comilona Alto Paraná” that will take place on Sunday, July 2 at the headquarters of the departmental institution. For this purpose, they invite you to the press conference that will take place on Thursday, June 15, at 10:00 a.m. and where more details of the event will be provided.

The charitable activity will have numerous stands, and access is free of charge. You can enjoy a wide variety of dishes, a play area for girls and boys, live music and activities for the whole family.

This year, the Alto Paraná Feast has the motto #ElSaborDeTodos, paying homage to the regional gastronomy and traditions of the area. From now on they invite all Alto Paraná families to be part of this great solidarity party.