The Risk Management Secretariat declared the La Cría community in Santa Isabel on orange alert due to mass movements in 442.62 hectares and considering that the event is active with imminent affectation to the inhabitants and infrastructure.


The Risk Management Secretariat stated in orange alert to the La Cría communityin Santa Isabel, due to mass movements in 442.62 hectares and considering that the event is active with imminent affectation to the inhabitants and infrastructure.

This is established by a resolution issued on the afternoon of this Thursday, April 6, 2023, in which it orders the cantonal and provincial Emergency Operations Committees (COE), as well as the Prefect, to remain on alert and operational to take action to protect the public.

According to the tour carried out by technical personnel, “there is evidence of a increased mass movement speedincreasing the level of threat to which the La Cría community is exposed.”

The resolution establishes to implement and update evacuation and response plans and activate them when the case warrants it; as well as face any negative situation that could be generated by the natural phenomenon that occurs.

Since last Thursday some inhabitants left their homes before the increase in the size of the cracks in this area and fearing a landslide like the one that occurred in Alausí.

