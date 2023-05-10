La Dian alerts for fraudulent calls and emails to steal financial data

The director of the Directorate of National Taxes and Customs (Dian), Luis Carlos Reyes, alerted the public about fraudulent emails and calls that unscrupulous people would be making on behalf of the entity to steal personal data and thus commit robberies and scams.

As the official commented on his Twitter account: “We have several reports of citizens who receive emails and calls supposedly from the Dian, with announcements of embargoes or refunds of balances. They are criminals who seek to steal your personal data to commit robberies and scams.

In turn, the manager explained the way in which these criminals work to intercept personal information, one of these is through emails with the logo of the Ministry of Finance that is supposedly sent by the Coordination of Extensive Control of Obligations. An embargo is announced in the mail and they request to download an account statement through a fraudulent link in order to steal the information of the person who accesses it.

Another of the modus operandi consists of making telephone calls, according to Reyes, “the criminals impersonate some Dian executives, and offer the supposed service of automatic return of balances in favor of National Taxes, to steal data from bank accounts ”.

To reduce this type of cyber fraud, it is necessary to know that the Directorate of National Taxes and Customs does not make any type of calls, nor does it send messages requesting personal information from taxpayers. On the contrary, it is important to know that each digital communication reported by the Dian has a security code that can only be verified on the entity’s official website.

This is how the entity headed by its director requests citizens to denounce through its page any type of false reports that are related to fraud or theft that they have received on behalf of the entity, along with digital evidence.

Dian: tax evaders can go to jail

The Directorate of National Taxes and Customs will thoroughly review those who have not yet paid VAT, consumption and withholding taxes, as they were charged to their customers. In the national territory, more than 320,000 legal and natural persons are in arrears and must respond to justice, the debt amounts to 14.5 trillion pesos.

The director of the entity affirmed that people who do not make the payments will face penalties between 49 and 108 months in prison, likewise, he detailed what the accompaniment of the Prosecutor’s Office will be to make the corresponding summons to the defaulters.

In the case of Bogotá, 1,200 taxpayers have already been summoned, the majority of them legal entities that are criminally denounced for being tax evaders. It is important to bear in mind that because it is a crime against the administration in which the State is the victim, tax evaders will have to answer to justice.

The Dian has already made a preventive requirement so that defaulters can catch up, since this type of debt can lead to criminal problems. It is expected that those who were required to attend the call of the authorities and catch up with their obligations.

Luis Carlos Reyes, director of the Dian, commented: “They are people who have made these VAT charges, for example, from clients, but they have not passed that money to the State, that is, they are financing themselves with money from all Colombians.” , also added, “in the event that it is not paid and the Prosecutor’s Office continues the process, these people face prison sentences of between 49 months and up to 108 months.”

Persons who have not complied with this requirement should take into account that the National Tax and Customs Directorate will continue to report delinquent taxpayers to the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation. with Infobae

