La Dian Announces Penal Measures for Taxpayers in Colombia

With a new tax season starting in August, the Dian has made important announcements that will affect all citizens in the country.

In the first place, the importance of declaring and paying income taxes within the established period has been highlighted. Those taxpayers who are required to do so must ensure that they fulfill this responsibility on time. In addition, it has been emphasized that the charges will be stricter and could be taken to criminal proceedings for those who do not comply with their tax obligations.

Recent tax reform has included jail terms for tax evaders in the country. This measure is intended to deter those who seek to avoid paying their debts to the State. The director of the Dian, Luis Carlos Reyes, expressed that, although the implementation of these measures represents a challenge, they will rely on a combination of what was strengthened in the reform and what already existed in the Penal Code to enforce the regulations. tax.

The Dian has pointed out that tax evasion in the country is significant, estimating that it represents approximately 7% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which is equivalent to about 100 billion pesos. Although it is not expected to completely eradicate tax evasion, an important part of these resources is sought to be recovered for the benefit of the national coffers.

Regarding the obligations for the year 2023, the Dian has established that people with gross assets of more than 171 million pesos and those who have had income of more than 53.2 million pesos in 2022 must declare income. The period to make this declaration will cover from August 9 to October 19, according to the tax calendar.

Currently, around 4.8 million people declare or pay income tax in Colombia. The amount collected by this tax amounts to about 15.1 trillion pesos.

It is essential that all taxpayers in the country are informed about these provisions and comply with their tax obligations in a timely manner, thus avoiding possible sanctions and penalties by the Dian.

