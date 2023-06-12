‘La Flaca’, was captured in Campoalegre

The detainee was wanted for drug trafficking and conspiracy to commit a crime.

In an operation carried out in Campoalegre, Huila, the authorities managed to capture a woman known as ‘La Flaca’, who was wanted for crimes related to drug trafficking and conspiring to commit a crime.

Alias ​​’La Flaca’ was part of a criminal gang called ‘Los Modelo’, dedicated to the commercialization of drugs in small quantities in popular areas of the rice capital of Huila.

The information that led to his capture was provided by a confidential source to members of the Criminal Investigation Section. The arrest took place in the central park of Campoalegre, where the woman was required by the municipal court of Guadalupe.

According to the investigations, ‘La Flaca’, 22 years old, would have participated in the criminal structure of ‘Los Modelo’, which was dismantled in March 2022 by the SIJIN. During that operation, raids were carried out in the Caraguaja, Los Almendros and Alfonso López sectors, resulting in the capture of 6 people and the seizure of several doses of drugs, as well as items for their dosage.

It may interest you: Three men were arrested for personal injuries

Alias ​​’La Flaca’ is accused of participating in the sale of drugs in the Caraguaja area from a fixed point, along with other members of her family.

Police authorities in Huila continue efforts to capture people with valid arrest warrants. To do this, they have the collaboration of the community, which provides relevant information, as well as registration plans and background checks in establishments open to the public and on the main roads with a high influx of people.