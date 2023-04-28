‘La Goga’ and Santiago Botero will share a new year broadcasting cycling

Giro d’Italia, Tour de France and the Vuelta a España will be the three competitions that take place during the year, in which Snail Sports will have unprecedented coverage, thanks to the participation of great analysts and presenters such as Georgina Ruiz ‘the Goga’ and Santiago Botero.

In addition to the two presenters who have had several years on the Caracol channel, they are joined by Jhon Jairo Osorio and Ricardo Orregotwo great experts who will give their comments in the competitions that the Colombians will be present and hope to leave everything on the bike, in order to be protagonists.

In this sense, and through ‘the route of emotions’, the channel that will be transmitting the three great cycling, will have its presenters and the sample of the races in which Colombians want to give something to talk about. For it, ‘la Goga’ and Santiago BoteroThey gave their impressions of a new year of working together and what it feels like to be with great references in this sport.

The good news of working a new year with Santiago Botero

“It is a pleasure to be able to work with Santi, not only because of what he is, but because I had the opportunity to be with him on various stages.especially when I was a journalist and covered the greats of cycling”, he mentioned ‘at Goga’in an interview with Kienyke.com.

The commentator of the broadcasts of the cycling competitions that will be broadcast by Caracol, also referred to what it means to be with JJ Osorio, who through tourist and statistical data, makes the race something different to watch.

“It is also pleasant to work with JJ, he is a person who always has good information about the cities and populations through which the races that are broadcast each year pass. That makes the public more enchanted with this”, mentioned Ruíz, to the microphones of Kienyke.com.

Santiago Botero also acknowledges being with ‘la Goga’ as positive

“Very happy to be working with someone like her, she brings a lot of spirit to the transmission and without a doubt I also feel happy to be able to talk about what I like and what has been my passion for many years”, commented Botero, about the sensations of being with the team in the broadcasts, especially the Giro d’Italia.

See the full impressions of ‘la Goga’ and Santiago Botero here: