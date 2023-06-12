La Guajira in the voices of four writers

This Sunday, the writers Johnny Beleño Gómez, Illich Vladimir Mercado, and Limedis Castillo Mendoza. y Jarol Ferreira Acosta They described, through their works and stories about their lives, what the literature of the department of La Guajira is like in the conversation ‘Voces de la guajiridad’ at the Valledupar Book Fair.

Johnny Beleno Gomez He is a poet, editor and proofreader. He has published his texts in magazines and newspapers in the Caribbean region. He is co-author of the compilations ‘Los hijos del pez’ (2007) and ‘Word and residence, literature in Riohacha’.

He published the collection of poems ‘Plural de lo impuro’ in 2010 and won the 2012 departmental short story award from the Mixed Fund for the Promotion of Culture and the Arts of La Guajira, with the book ‘Neblinas’.

“I AM A GUAJIRO”

“I sing my environment, I sing my time, that is why what I write denounces its time, its environment, its politics, its religion… I am a peasant, I obey that, because I could not write in any other way”, Nightshade explained.

The authors presented their works in the Leandro Díaz auditorium of the Valledupar Chamber of Commerce. /PHOTO: JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ.

The author assures that in his texts “the desert burns” and that his aesthetic is based on the creation of a new way of narrating.

“I am made of clay and stone, the same sky that gave light to Gabo is also giving light to me and I must respond to that”, express.

Furthermore, he compared literature to machines: “Literature is an apparatus that works the same, it does not have rules, but if it has forms, it is art and art must have forms.”

THE AESTHETIC

For his part, Illich Vladimir Mercado, a native of Maicao is a poet, social and cultural manager, reading promoter, editor, literary reviewer and trainer in literary creation.

He has published in the magazine Nudos and in the compendium Voz y frontera. His most recent work is entitled ‘Rumor de carne y hueso’, where he tried to exploit all the dimensions of words, as he commented.

“I write from a particular aesthetic, I like to go beyond poetic astonishment, within those claims is the book ‘Rumor de carne y hueso’ because we are a rumor of flesh and blood, where we pass someone comments to us, we generate symbolism and meanings as human beings, all that is evoked in our thoughts and when we communicate”, explained.

THE RESPONSIBILITY OF WRITING

A on turn, Limedis Castillo Mendoza, poet and storyteller from Riohacha, stated that “Guajiridad is present in the desert.” Castillo is the author of the book ‘Ritual of sand and wind’, published in 2020; as well as storybooks such as ‘Siete formas del otro’, ‘Duraria y el fuego’ and the collection of poems Plegaria de Ulises.

“I am more interested in the responsibility of writing than writing and publishing. Writing is not an easy task, it requires perseverance, dedication, putting our literature to the consideration of others, but above all, reading in abundance. said before the audience in the Leandro Díaz auditorium.

THE UNPREDICTABLE LITERATURE

In the event the voice of the villanuevero was also heard Jarol Ferreira Acosta, who combined his facet as a painter with the writing of columns in the newspaper EL PILÓN.

His first book, ‘Las piedras’, won a departmental prize for literature, in the category of poetry (2007). He is also the author of the novel ‘Las killer gringo’. In addition, his paintings have been exhibited in Bogotá, Cartagena, Valledupar and Riohacha.

Ferreira assures that he has lived most of his life in Villanueva. “As I write, I discover that literature describes part of my environment.”

The writer affirmed that his literary influences come from many parts and from many authors and described his goal: “I like that what I write is not predictable.”

By Andrea Guerra Peña / THE PYLON.

