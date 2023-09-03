La Guajira, key failure | The New Century

* The pulse for declaration of emergency

* Wide-ranging constitutional debate

The ruling in the coming weeks of the Constitutional Court regarding the declaration, in June, by the Petro government of a State of Economic, Social and Ecological Emergency in La Guajira, aims to mark a very interesting jurisprudential precedent on the procedural the states of exception in the face of crises that, although they are not supervening, acquire a dramatic level that would force extraordinary measures.

The subject is very complex. It is no secret to anyone that this department has suffered for decades from state abandonment, politicking and corruption practices, as well as an endemic shortage of drinking water, low coverage of other public services, high levels of poverty and social exclusion, and very high rates of child malnutrition. high, to the point that year after year dozens of minors, especially from the Wayúu indigenous community, die for this shameful cause for a Social State of Law.

From the moment the Casa de Nariño announced that it would resort to a state of emergency in La Guajira, a strong debate was opened about its feasibility. The Executive insisted that not only had the scourge of child malnutrition, lack of water and other structural problems deepened critically, but that the imminence of the El Niño climate phenomenon, which will raise temperatures in the northern region of the country alarmingly, they were unequivocal justifications to activate a state of exception.

The critics, on the contrary, replied that although no one was unaware of the seriousness of the situation in La Guajira, it is not a supervening crisis and, therefore, resorting to a state of emergency did not comply with the requirements contemplated in article 215 of the Constitution. , regarding the fact that it can only be declared when events occur that seriously and imminently disturb or threaten the economic and social order, or if they constitute a serious public calamity.

Already in the public hearing in August in the Constitutional Court, this debate was reiterated, with an arsenal of arguments on both sides. Some participants even pointed out that, with or without an emergency, it was evident that the problems in La Guajira cannot be solved with temporary measures such as those issued under a state of emergency, but that state inaction was taking lives. .

Last Friday, the Attorney General’s Office rendered an opinion before the Court in this regard, stating that the declaration is unconstitutional, since it is based on facts that are not supervening and can be dealt with through the ordinary mechanisms that exist in the legal system. In fact, he stressed that in order to overcome the structural social and economic crisis in that department, the Government is in arrears in complying with the care orders in favor of the population issued by the high court itself in the process of complying with Judgment T-302 of 2017, which declared the state of affairs unconstitutional in La Guajira. Likewise, laws such as 1523 of 2021 give the Executive tools to face calamities and disasters due to climatic factors, such as a slap of El Niño.

It is clear, then, that the highest guardian court of the Political Charter has a complicated decision on its hands. In fact, although we are facing a typically legal dilemma regarding whether or not the declaration of emergency complies with the mandates of constitutional article 345, several of the participants in the public hearing agreed that the enforceability analysis could not fail to On the other hand, since the crisis in La Guajira is old and structural, it is currently unsustainable, which is why the exceptional measures were necessary as a prelude to the adoption of a more solid and medium- and long-term intervention plan. In other words, it was not a matter of choosing between some extraordinary and other ordinary, but of applying them consecutively and effectively.

Opinions are also divided among jurists and former magistrates. Some maintain that there are vital factors to take into account beyond the merely legal ones. Others warn that this ruling is crucial to nip in the bud a presumable intention of the current government to govern “via decree” and exceptionalities, especially after losing their majorities in Congress and inexplicably dodging any consensus on their reforms. There is even no shortage of experts who predict that the next ruling would follow the same jurisprudential highway as announced by the high court last March, regarding the precautionary suspension (before the final ruling) laws that it considers openly unenforceable or that put at risk manifest the applicability of the Charter.

We will have to wait, then, for what the Constitutional Court decides in a ruling that will undoubtedly have many implications.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

