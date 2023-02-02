Five years ago the Constitutional Court declared the state of affairs unconstitutional in La Guajira for the violation of the rights of Wayuu children, since hundreds have died from causes associated with malnutrition and lack of drinking water.

The Administrative Court of La Guajira and judges have also issued sentences for this and other problems that affect the rights and quality of life of its inhabitants.

Despite the Court’s aforementioned ruling, Wayuu children continue to die: this year the number is close to 30.

The representative to the Chamber for La Guajira, Jorge Alberto Cerchiaro (Renaissance Colombia), considers that sentences are worthless if they are not complied with. That is why he asks for solutions.

THE NEW CENTURY: What would be the solution to the social crisis in the department?

JORGE ALBERTO CERCHIARO FIGUEROA: La Guajira is today saturated with so many sentences; paper, as they say, fits everything. It is that these sentences imply that resources of the national entity are invested so that all these problems can be solved.

Because the judges issue these sentences and in reality matrices are filled out, field visits are made and no kind of solution arrives, because the solutions are accompanied by the sentences, but they come with a budget.

That is what I would really believe should be done first, that the sentences have an allowance with investment budgets for the most vulnerable sectors of La Guajira.

ENS: What do you think of the solutions that the Government is proposing to the problem of water scarcity?

JACF: What I am analyzing is that they are warm water cloths. A definitive solution for drinking water must be sought, especially for the communities in the extreme northern part of Alta Guajira, which are the ones that suffer the most from this problem.

We must find a way to solve that part because our Wayuu brothers are the ones who suffer the most from this calamity.

ENS: Regarding the fact that you touch on the issue of the Wayuu, children continue to die from causes associated with malnutrition. The ICBF announced the creation of a zonal center in Uribia and other measures. Are these actions going where they should be?

JACF: This is accompanied by the issue of the populations that today do not have drinking water, that a plan be better made for these communities so that they do not have subsistence but rather they can have how to organize their food, because our indigenous communities due to their uses and customs are always in widely dispersed areas.

It is necessary to find a way so that they are not totally subsidized by the State but are independent. Today in Alta Guajira there are many renewable energy projects for wind farms, it is good that these companies are associative with the indigenous communities, and this would help to mitigate all this poverty, all this hunger that our Wayuu brothers can suffer today, because at Do some associative companies with the indigenous communities, they would suddenly start to have a better quality of life.

ENS: Many in the country wonder why the millionaire royalties from the Cerrejón mine have not been better reflected in the department?

JACF: La Guajira is a department that has everything and has nothing because most of the royalties go to the rest of the country. We have dedicated ourselves, suddenly, to looking for the problem where there is none.

Investments in royalties in the department have been organized in a better way, and today it is not only to see that the department’s royalties can help solve the problems.

Because if we take the capital of the Republic, how much money has not been invested! And right there in Ciudad Bolívar there is a water problem. If we start the exercise of looking at how much money Bogotá has spent in the budget, well, it cannot overcome this problem.

I say that we must concentrate on finding solutions.

ENS: How much has the government program in La Guajira been affected because they declared the election of Governor Nemesio Roys void?

JACF: Logically everything has a disorder because the executions are frustrated for the citizens, but indisputably José Jaime Vega has been playing a good role as governor in charge, we have to highlight that.