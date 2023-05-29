LA HORA gives you tickets to see the giant dinosaurs in Quito – Diario La Hora

At the end of the tour, children up to eight years old have the chance to ride a dinosaur.

‘Dinosaurs Live’, the exhibition at Arriba El Telón Ecuador has six rooms that exhibit more than 35 species of reptiles and other giant, animatronic (moving) species that, despite being extinct, come back to life. In the last room, children can even get on a dinosaur.

From May 23 to August 31, 2023, at the Government platform north of Quito, on Amazonas avenue, more than 35 species of reptiles and giant animatronic dinosaurs, that is, they move, are exhibited; while people take a historical tour, which allows you to learn more about these extraordinary animals.

People of all ages will be able to enjoy a prehistoric and entertaining experience with ‘Live Dinosaurs’exhibition of ‘Arriba El Tón Ecuador’, Fundación Azara and the Maimonides University of Argentina that bring these animatronic animals, which despite being extinct come back to life.

A trip to the past

The exhibition will transport visitors to the past and will allow them to interact with unique specimens from the Jurassic and Cretaceous times that have movement sensors, breathe and emit sounds, in sizes that exceed 6 meters in height.

This extraordinary exhibition has specialized guides that will accompany us to learn how each of the dinosaur species lived and ate, as well as answer the question of why they became extinct? The tour has information panels, backlightseducational and educational material about these creatures that inhabited our planet 65 million years ago.

‘Dinosaurs Live’ is an affordable, educational and family-friendly experience that allows people to experience the past combined with the technology of modernity. It is an incredible, unique experience, which was created with the advice of paleontologists and institutions that give scientific validity to the exhibition, says Hernán Ganchegui, director of Arriba el Telón.

The exhibition, which is the largest of its kind, arrived in the country first in Guayaquil, from there it went to Portoviejo and Machala and now it is coming to the capital to start its tour in the Ecuadorian highlands.

Exhibition hours:

Tuesday to Friday: 12:00 – 20:00

Saturday: 11:00 am to 9:00 pm

Domingo 11:00 – 19:00

On holidays and holidays, Mondays will be attended

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketshow.com.ec and at the ticket office of the financial platform.

Ticket value

Adults $6, Children $4, Seniors and People with disabilities $3

Groups of schools during school hours: $3 dollars plus courtesy passes, only by reservation to: [email protected] or WhatsApp +593 95 943 8585.