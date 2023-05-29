Home » LA HORA gives you tickets to see the giant dinosaurs in Quito – Diario La Hora
News

LA HORA gives you tickets to see the giant dinosaurs in Quito – Diario La Hora

by admin
LA HORA gives you tickets to see the giant dinosaurs in Quito – Diario La Hora

At the end of the tour, children up to eight years old have the chance to ride a dinosaur.

‘Dinosaurs Live’, the exhibition at Arriba El Telón Ecuador has six rooms that exhibit more than 35 species of reptiles and other giant, animatronic (moving) species that, despite being extinct, come back to life. In the last room, children can even get on a dinosaur.

From May 23 to August 31, 2023, at the Government platform north of Quito, on Amazonas avenue, more than 35 species of reptiles and giant animatronic dinosaurs, that is, they move, are exhibited; while people take a historical tour, which allows you to learn more about these extraordinary animals.

People of all ages will be able to enjoy a prehistoric and entertaining experience with ‘Live Dinosaurs’exhibition of ‘Arriba El Tón Ecuador’, Fundación Azara and the Maimonides University of Argentina that bring these animatronic animals, which despite being extinct come back to life.

LA HORA gives you tickets

LA HORA has four tickets for those who wish to visit this exhibition. To earn them you have to follow us on our social networks Instagram and Tik Tok, and follow the steps of the publication in these networks.

The exhibition is for the whole family and the tour is approximately 40 minutes.

A trip to the past

The exhibition will transport visitors to the past and will allow them to interact with unique specimens from the Jurassic and Cretaceous times that have movement sensors, breathe and emit sounds, in sizes that exceed 6 meters in height.

This extraordinary exhibition has specialized guides that will accompany us to learn how each of the dinosaur species lived and ate, as well as answer the question of why they became extinct? The tour has information panels, backlightseducational and educational material about these creatures that inhabited our planet 65 million years ago.

See also  Salerno, a million to redo the ridges at risk - breaking latest news

‘Dinosaurs Live’ is an affordable, educational and family-friendly experience that allows people to experience the past combined with the technology of modernity. It is an incredible, unique experience, which was created with the advice of paleontologists and institutions that give scientific validity to the exhibition, says Hernán Ganchegui, director of Arriba el Telón.

The exhibition, which is the largest of its kind, arrived in the country first in Guayaquil, from there it went to Portoviejo and Machala and now it is coming to the capital to start its tour in the Ecuadorian highlands.

The tour has information panels, backlights, instructional and educational material about these creatures that inhabited our planet 65 million years ago.
The tour has information panels, backlights, instructional and educational material about these creatures that inhabited our planet 65 million years ago.

Exhibition hours:

  • Tuesday to Friday: 12:00 – 20:00
  • Saturday: 11:00 am to 9:00 pm
  • Domingo 11:00 – 19:00
  • On holidays and holidays, Mondays will be attended

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketshow.com.ec and at the ticket office of the financial platform.

Ticket value

Adults $6, Children $4, Seniors and People with disabilities $3

Groups of schools during school hours: $3 dollars plus courtesy passes, only by reservation to: [email protected] or WhatsApp +593 95 943 8585.

You may also like

New game community: Soccer Catfish wants to aim...

8:1 krypton 丨 China Southern Airlines responded that...

Ilopango carries out environmental educational day aimed at...

How is Cali preparing for the upcoming hot...

EQS News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Supplements Update

Argentine prosecutor asks to bring the case for...

James Rodríguez does not regret calling the fans...

In 2022, my country’s marine ecological environment will...

Free scrap pick-up in Wesel – scrap dealers...

MAG delivered drums to improve milk production and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy