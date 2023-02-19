Home News La Jagua celebrated its 483 years
La Jagua celebrated its 483 years

La Jagua celebrated its 483 years

In the middle of a cultural celebration, the town of La Jagua, in Garzón, celebrated its 483 years of foundation.

The main authorities of the Diocesan capital of Huila, as well as the Departmental Queen of Alegría, were present at the event. There, in the atrium of the religious temple, the inhabitants of this magical town met, which over the years has known how to exploit his talent in a touristic way.

Currently La Jagua is not only known for its stories of witches, its crafts, its gastronomic offerings, but also for the successful activities offered to the public such as the human nativity scene.

In the middle of the celebration, attendees were able to enjoy different cultural events.

