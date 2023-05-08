La La Plata community will take over the Pigoanza Theater in Neiva

With the realization of an event in which art, talent and tradition are the essence, the municipality of La Plata will officially open its great Folk Festival and Sampedrino 2023, which reaches version 66.

With the premise of taking over the capital of Huila, the secretary of education, culture, sports and tourism of La Plata, Oswaldo Rubio Plazas, announced through Diario del Huila all the details of what will be the grand opening event of one one of the oldest folkloric and sampredrine festivals in the department of Huila, that of the Villa de San Sebastián de La Plata, as the municipality of more than 82,000 inhabitants is also known, located in the foothills of the Central Cordillera and which is bathed by the waters of the Aguacatal, La Plata and Páez rivers.

“We will take the Huilense capital with the aim of promoting our sixty-sixth version of the Folkloric and Sampedrino Festival of our municipality, where we want to go to that important flagship stage of the Huilenses such as the Teatro Pigoanza and we are inviting the entire Colombian population , to the entire department of Huila, but especially to all our La Plata neighborhood in the city of Neiva, so that they accompany us to share and live the cultural traditions that characterize us as the Folkloric Paradise of Huila”, stated Rubio Plazas.

In addition to the above, the official made reference to the importance of the event, since it is part of a complete program that will pay tribute to the festivities of the territory that is the cradle of the traditions of the department of Huila, in with regard to dance and music, specifically of the bambuco genre.

Those who attend the event will find creative handicrafts made by Neiva producers.

Faced with the denomination of the municipality of La Plata as Folkloric Paradise, Plazas Rojas assured that, although it is true that traditions and cultural richness have been a heritage that dates back many years and that, since the time of the conquest, all What has been experienced around religious commemorations, the season of San Juan and San Pedro has been a practice that arrived in the country a long time ago and, of course, each town, each community and each region has assumed it as their own.

“We are talking, for example, of Tolima Grande, where Ibagué, Espinal and the entire Colombian south appropriate this festival, these festivities such as the celebrations of San Juan and San Pedro, which is what has happened in the municipality of La Plata. We are going in our 66th version, that is, it is one of the oldest in the department of Huila as a festival, as an organization and as a stage that has the recognition that corresponds to the ways in which our ancestors decided to start making a festival every year in the month of June and, from there, that chronology begins and that is why, to this day, we carry version 66. We appropriated the festival in that way, we feel from Huila, we feel culturally pioneers in what is the organization of the Sampedrino folk festival”, added Rubio Plazas.

From there, all the wealth of cultural managers in the municipality of La Plata, around the traditions and heritage that are born in Cauca and Huila are, according to Rubio Plazas, one of the main axes that characterize the region: ” Everything that has happened leads us to confirm that we are paradise for all the cultural wealth that we have and, of course, we are the oldest to come holding this festival in the month of June”, argued the official.

On stage there will be dances and musical performances.

Tradition

Next, the secretary of education, culture, sports and tourism of La Plata reiterated that the entire cultural process and movement arises from a legacy left by ancestral dynamics in the 37 municipalities of the department of Huila and the same in Tolima.

“Of course, these activities have also arisen and spread from traditions that come from Cauca that reach Caquetá and Putumayo, this is a region where our festival and our festivities have become an icon of the month of June, a situation in which Families and communities unite around gastronomy, music and, above all, a subject as important as the Huilense San Juan, emblem, of course, of our musical and dance custom that makes the similarity of a scenario where from the flirtation and the different expressions of the man towards the woman, he looks for a conquest that is what the San Juan from Huilense represents in itself. We have carried this tradition for many years and that is why today we say that every year we live a festival, inviting people to join us every year to share with the family, to share in our homes all the culture that continues to be the meeting point. for us to be able to carry a message of peace, of union, but above all where we think and believe that, around culture and traditions, we can also achieve the long-awaited peace”, commented Rubio Plazas.

In coherence, the agency emphasizes that the dance, cultural and musical scene that characterizes the municipality of La Plata has not only existed for 66 years, but that it is part of a tradition that was woven centuries ago, when the Spaniards arrived on the continent, Due to the process of conquest by foreigners and, of course, through ancestors, today it is appropriated to feel it as unique, it is enjoyed in harmony and it is shown as a great stage that, with color, art and “ picardía” links inhabitants and visitors.

The sampedrinas festivals of the municipality of La Plata are considered the oldest in the department of Huila.

“We took the capital of Huila”

As a symbolic act to remember and raise awareness about the importance of Huilense folklore, the official extends the invitation for members of the La Plata neighborhood in Neiva, leaders, institutions and the generating community to attend the event that is projected to have a great impact.

“Neiva, logically because it is our capital, is that scenario where we must show Colombia and the world all that is beautiful and rich in natural resources that the department of Huila is and, because it is the capital, we have chosen it as the first site of the three moments that we are going to experience from the launch of the festival. In this sense, Neiva is the first with the inauguration, the second will be Bogotá and the third will be the municipality of La Plata, in the southwest of Huila, we have chosen the Teatro Pigoanza because we want to give it that height and that glamor that it represents the site because it is very beautiful and very well recovered, so we invite all the Colombians who live in Neiva, all the Neivanos and the entire Huilense population to join us this Friday, May 12, starting at 6:30 pm, at which time the doors will be open so that visitors can arrive and enjoy the so-called protocol and cultural moment at the launch of the festival program and the poster that refers to us as Folkloric and Sampedrino in version number 66, I we invite everyone, admission is free and we want them to share our cultural tradition,” said the official.

The official mentioned that there are more than 700 chairs that will be available.

Among the activities to be carried out on the evening of Friday, May 12, is the presentation of 180 staged artists, who will be in charge of performing musical shows through performances, dance groups with three choreographies that will perform traditional dances of the municipality of La Plata and a special moment in which the complete program and the poster will be announced, around the cultural exhibition.

“We are going to show how beautiful it is to live the cultural festival in the municipality of La Plata. In the event, those who begin to arrive at 6:30 pm will find our folkloric group, an insignia of traditions because we remember that our groups of shawms are characterized because their tune is through the transverse flute, our caránganos that it is the instrument that comes from the feel and sound of the guadua and the tuba that is made in gourd or gourd and that symbolizes the icon. We are also going to see the wealth of coffee and large producers of achiras, in addition to two large companies that have emerged to publicize the landscape wealth of the municipality, so the businessmen from Mirador Moca and those from Mirador 360 will accompany us,” Rubio Plazas concluded. .