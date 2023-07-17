Home » La Libertad Este went to vote for Milagro Navas
La Libertad Este went to vote for Milagro Navas

The ARENA militancy that is now part of the La Libertad Este district, overflowed last Sunday to reiterate their support for the current mayor of Antiguo Cuscatlán, Zoila Milagro Navas. With this event, Mayor Navas assumes that in the 2024 elections will be the most important building manager in the country,

The call to their voters shortly before the internal elections on Sunday began was clear and explicit: Nationalist brothers from: San José Villanueva, Zaragoza, Nuevo Cuscatlán, Huizúcar and Antiguo Cuscatlán who are affiliated with our ARENA party, and who are now part of La Libertad This, I invite you to participate in our internal elections. I’m counting on you!

After the event ended and the first results were known, Mayor Navas thanked her followers. “Thanks to all of La Libertad for making these elections a success: Presente por la Patria!

