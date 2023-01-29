The strong ones winds that for this time of year they feel stronger in Santa Marta they wreaked havoc in the Los Cocos sector.

‘La Loca’ tore down an advertisement in the race 1A with 26A. The material fell from the top and was on the middle of the street.



The residents of the sector cordoned off the place with tape and made the call to the organisms help. The case was registered in the early hours of this Sunday.

