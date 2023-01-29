Home News ‘La Loca’ made disasters in Los Cocos in Santa Marta
News

‘La Loca’ made disasters in Los Cocos in Santa Marta

by admin
‘La Loca’ made disasters in Los Cocos in Santa Marta

The strong ones winds that for this time of year they feel stronger in Santa Marta they wreaked havoc in the Los Cocos sector.

‘La Loca’ tore down an advertisement in the race 1A with 26A. The material fell from the top and was on the middle of the street.

The residents of the sector cordoned off the place with tape and made the call to the organisms help. The case was registered in the early hours of this Sunday.

It might interest you: ‘La Loca’ remains: it continues to cause concern in Santa Marta

See also  The mayor of Livorno Luca Salvetti: "No more political games on migrants, they also go to right-wing cities"

You may also like

Aída Victoria Merlano pronounces on the case of...

The Vallenato world regrets the departure of maestro...

Mother calls for a humanitarian visa, her daughter...

Massacre in Antioquia leaves three dead and one...

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee...

Man who murdered a 10-year-old girl in Huila...

Two women died in an accident in Valledupar

The restart signal of housing consumption in many...

Captured assaulting his partner and for a fight

Blinken visits the Middle East amid violence between...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy