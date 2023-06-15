La Lottery raffle dedicated to the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games, San Salvador 2023

Impacts: 1

The La Loteria raffle dedicated to Maqui and Volco, mascots of the San Salvador 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games, was held in the National Lottery Multiple Use Room and was broadcast live on Radio El Salvador 96.9 FM, Facebook live , YouTube and the website www.lnb.gob.sv; then it was broadcast on Channel 10, in prime time at 6:30 p.m.

“Every world-class sporting event has among its protagonists iconic characters that give it color and life, without a doubt the Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023 have theirs, that is why this Wednesday we dedicate our raffle to MAQUI and VOLCO, the mascots officials of this great event that is just a few days away from starting,” said the commercial manager of the National Charity Lottery, Fernando López.

Maqui and Volco represent much more than these sports games, they are symbols of our identity and resilience as a Salvadoran people. Through their stories, they invite us to transcend our limitations and fight for our dreams with courage and determination.

In the coming days, the country will witness the magic and sportsmanship that will be experienced at the San Salvador 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games, where athletes from different countries will compete, demonstrating their skill and dedication.

The three grand prizes were $10,000, second prize $20,000, and first prize pool $380,000.