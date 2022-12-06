Two people died and two were injured this evening in the waters off La Maddalena after the boat they were traveling on crashed on the rocks of Isola delle Bisce, southeast of Caprera. The two wounded, one with facial trauma and one with multiple fractures, were transported to the La Maddalena hospital. Rescue operations are coordinated by the Coast Guard. At the moment the identity of the victims is not known, nor the exact dynamics of the accident. This is the second accident at sea, on the same day, in La Maddalena: this morning at 6 two young cousins ​​ended up on the rocks with the dinghy.

The morning incident

A 16-year-old boy is hospitalized in intensive care in Sassari: he was together with a 24-year-old friend, aboard a rubber dinghy that crashed on the rocks in front of Punta Tegge. Also in this case, the La Maddalena Coast Guard rushed to the scene, alerted by the 16-year-old’s mother. The boy, unconscious, was transferred by air ambulance first to Olbia, then to the Santissima Annunziata hospital in Sassari, where he is now hospitalized in the intensive care unit with a serious head injury.

The wounded young man

The 24-year-old, in shock and with various injuries and traumas, was accompanied to the Olbia emergency room; his condition is not serious. The Coast Guard is proceeding to dry tow the dinghy, which risked sinking and has sent an initial report to the Tempio Pausania prosecutor’s office and has launched investigations to establish the causes of the accident.