The International Federation of Football History and Statistics, announced the eleven ideal continental women of South America, in the Under-20 category, where the presence of Ana María Guzmán, born in Mistrató, Risaralda, stands out, who continues to obtain recognized recognitions thanks to his good performances on the pitch. In addition, Colombian goalkeeper Luisa Agudelo, forward Linda Caicedo and Gisela Robledo were also selected.

The ideal payroll is as follows: Luisa Agudelo; Ana María Guzmán, Tarciane (Brazil), Bruninha (Brazil); Barbara Olivieri (Venezuela), Rafa Levis (Brazil), Yaya (Brazil), Linda Caicedo; Belen Aquino (Uruguay), Nayeli Bolaños (Ecuador) and Gisela Robledo.