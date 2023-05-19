Home » La Monita, a sensation at the Burger Master in Cali
News

Until next Monday, May 22, the Burger Master 2023 will be held in the main cities of Colombia. In Cali, 25 restaurants participate.

To participate, the establishments chose their best hamburger and identified it with an attractive name.

The price It is unified in all restaurants, only $16 thousandwhich allows the customers of these establishments to enjoy a delicious, high-quality product at a reasonable price.

The renowned Mono Ahumería restaurant, located in the El Peñón neighborhood, is one of the sensations at Burger Master in Cali.

The establishment, located one block from El Peñón parkparticipates with the La Monita hamburger, which has been the sensation of the contest.

“It is the first time that we participate and we are very excited with the acceptance of the people from Cali. Our La Monita hamburger has been a success, which is 150 grams of Angus meat, crispy slices of bacon smoked for six hours in guava firewood, cream cheese, our house sauce”, explained the young entrepreneurs María Fernanda Pérez Vélez and Miguel Ángel Arango López, owners of Mono Ahumería.

How to vote?

Those who want to vote for the hamburger they liked at the Burger Master You must download the Tulio Recomienda application and click on the contest linkthere select the city (in this case, Cali) and select the restaurant.

Comments

