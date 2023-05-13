La Nuestra presents the video clip of “Bailar” third cut of the album “Tal Cual”

The Paraguayan band LaNuestra presents the official video clip of the third cut from their recent album “Tal Cual”, which can be found on all digital platforms starting this Friday. The record material will be heard in its entirety in a show that will take place tomorrow, Saturday, May 13 at the Rockero venue, located in the vicinity of Manuel Domínguez 979 c/ Estados Unidos.

“Bailar” is a song composed by Yoti Morel, which was produced by Marcelo Soler, mastered by Nicolas Melgarejo and mixed by Ricardo Zucarelli (RZMIX).

La Nuestra generated their recent album with a remarkable sound diversity, both in production and composition, highlighting the fundamental element that characterizes them; each member is the protagonist of her song. This is how “Bailar” arrives by the hand of Yoti Morel, a cut that follows Andy Tanki’s “La Señorita”, which shows us that romantic pop side of the band and completes in words what it feels like to dance with someone special.

The official video maintains that nod to the same place where they filmed the documentary that records the recording of the new album, with small moments while the magic of “dancing” between its protagonists happens; Harche Reyes and Susana Vera, just like they are, just like the lyrics of the song.

The material was produced by Chaco Films under the direction of Rodrigo Salomón, directed by Alex Barúa and Rodrigo Silvera, who were also in charge of editing and color. In addition, it has the special participation of Luchi García.

Rock Show

Tomorrow, Saturday, May 13, LaNuestra will present the 10 songs from her recent album; “Tal Cual”, with a very special stage design, there will also be surprises and there will be no shortage of the audience’s favorite songs. Tickets will cost Gs. 40,000 at the door.