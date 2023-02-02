Home News La Paz council randomly chose board of directors
La Paz council randomly chose board of directors

by admin
La Paz council randomly chose board of directors

The Municipal Council of La Paznorth of Cesar, managed to choose his board of directors this Wednesday afternoon at random, since the nominal vote did not prosper. Of 13 councillors, 12 are exercising their functionsbecause Jorge Eliecer Santana he resigned from his position.

There were two lists, each one supported by six lobbyiststie that generated that the decision was made from the result of some dice.

that’s the way it isMarco Perez Ramirez (Party of the U) is the new president, Lain Rodriguez (Conservative Party), First Vice President, and Cindy Zuleta Zuletaalso from the U, second vice president.

One of the councilors told THE PYLON that this method of election is allowed by the regulations of the corporation: “Law 136 says that if there is a tie, it must be decided randomly by some mechanism.” The next session will be Tuesday at 8:00 in the morning.

WHY WAS THE ELECTION NOT IN 2022?

THE PYLON tried to talk with the president of the corporation during the year 2022, Belsica Calle Moscote, about the reasons that prevented choosing the board of directors during the previous term, as is customary in these entities, but the official did not answer the call.

