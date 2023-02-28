‘La Perla App’, will open the training process on March 3 at an event that will take place at the hotel Zuana Beach Resort a las 8:00 in the morning and will have the participation of Vice Minister of Tourism Arturo Bravo, local law enforcement authorities. For his part, The Chamber of Commerce of Santa Marta for Magdalena and Pro Santa Marta, they will contribute to the business strengthening of the tourist offer of Magdalena.

This is in order to contribute positively to 235 tourist service providers who will be part of the first chosen group, who will unlock their business through the Program of ‘Strengthening and Promotion of the Magdalena Tourist Offer’. It is worth mentioning that the beneficiaries will begin the training cycle for six months on March 6.

On the other hand, its main and fundamental objective is to train, train and advise on different topics such as; digital transformation, bilingualism and digital literacyamong other training topics in tourism and technology.

Having said the above, the tourist providers registered in the Program of The Pearl, will receive the appropriation of technology, thus adding to the development and growth of tourist offers and services in the region, generating competitiveness and a Department attractive to locals and visitors.

The application is oriented to the promotion of destinations and tourist experiences of nature, culture and history to increase the tourist use of the region and contribute to the economic development of Magdalena.

Likewise, the program offers training packages and consultancies focused on the diversification of the offer of specialized tourist products in the region, facilitating the development of new goods and services in search of strengthening and Position offers nationally and internationally.