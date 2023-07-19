Home » La Popa Battalion seeks young people for military service
News

La Popa Battalion seeks young people for military service

by admin
La Popa Battalion seeks young people for military service

From July 15 to August 15, registration is open for young people interested in completing military service in the glorious national Army. In Valledupar the call is being made from the La Popa Battalion, where there is a staff willing to guide future applicants.

In this regard, Major Cristian Manrique Meza reported that registration is open for regular soldiers (SL-18) and for high school soldiers or SL-12, for which there are 108 places available in Valledupar and more than 900 between Cesar and La Guajira.

Among the requirements that must be met by people who wish to serve in the military in any entity, are being over 18 years of age, being single, not having children, not being an only child and passing physical tests, among others.

Young people interested in Valledupar can contact Second Sergeant Rojas at 312 3298073 and Corporal Gelves at 3012784631, who are authorized to guide applicants in the La Popa Battalion. Among the benefits, in addition to serving the country, are obtaining your first class book and your good conduct card, in addition to academic, personal and physical preparation, there are even agreements with entities such as SENA to advance technical and technological training; health service, clothing and that time of service will be taken into account in the pension issue.

See also  Environmental protection - German-Polish conference discusses the Oder

You may also like

Increase in bread in Adana – Current News

Construction of First Ultra-Deep Subway Station in Southwest...

Inflationary Shadows | The New Century

Biggest risks for investors: Recession: False alarm or...

Camera footage of the baffled thieves did not...

Mystery Surrounds Presence of US License Plate on...

Quibdó: new protest in the northern area of...

NoSpamProxy with intelligent service 32Guards receives VBSpam+ Award...

Henri Koudossou on loan again!

Church sees Corona policy in parts critically

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy