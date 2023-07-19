La Popa Battalion seeks young people for military service

From July 15 to August 15, registration is open for young people interested in completing military service in the glorious national Army. In Valledupar the call is being made from the La Popa Battalion, where there is a staff willing to guide future applicants.

In this regard, Major Cristian Manrique Meza reported that registration is open for regular soldiers (SL-18) and for high school soldiers or SL-12, for which there are 108 places available in Valledupar and more than 900 between Cesar and La Guajira.

Among the requirements that must be met by people who wish to serve in the military in any entity, are being over 18 years of age, being single, not having children, not being an only child and passing physical tests, among others.

Young people interested in Valledupar can contact Second Sergeant Rojas at 312 3298073 and Corporal Gelves at 3012784631, who are authorized to guide applicants in the La Popa Battalion. Among the benefits, in addition to serving the country, are obtaining your first class book and your good conduct card, in addition to academic, personal and physical preparation, there are even agreements with entities such as SENA to advance technical and technological training; health service, clothing and that time of service will be taken into account in the pension issue.

