La Prospérité: “Elections 2023: Félix Tshisekedi confirms and reassures! »

Kinshasa press review of Thursday August 10, 2023.

Newspapers published this Thursday in Kinshasa are interested in the activities of the Head of State Félix Tshisekedi who, while staying in Belem Do Para (Brazil), confirms the holding of elections within the constitutional deadline.

“Elections 2023: Félix Tshisekedi confirms and reassures! “, title in its cuff prosperity which reveals that faced with the Congolese diaspora living in Brazil, where he is staying on the sidelines of his participation in the Summit on the Amazon Pact, the President of the Republic wanted to be reassuring about the electoral contests of next December. According to this daily, Félix Tshisekedi affirmed, verbally, his determination and his commitment to do everything possible, both in terms of financial means and from a security point of view, with a view to strict compliance with constitutional deadlines. This tabloid notes that the Head of State is so attached to it that he, during the same interview with his compatriots who have chosen Brazil as their second homeland, denounced, according to him, delaying maneuvers “by people who want to sabotage , both internally and externally, the scene already set by the Independent National Electoral Commission through the ongoing electoral process. “This year 2023, we have three major events: the visit of Pope Francis in January, the holding of the 9th Games of La Francophonie in July and the organization of the elections in December. (…), I know that there are, internally and externally, people who want to sabotage the process but I assure you that I remain determined to succeed in this bet as we did with the two other events”, insisted the President of the Republic resumed in the columns of this portal. La Prospérité indicates that the assurance of the Head of State comes some four months before the meeting, at a time when the Central Electoral Office is busy, for its part, to discharge its duties in good and due form after having carried out two major electoral operations, namely: the enrollment of voters and the reception of candidacies for national deputies.

AS Forum remains on the same page and let it be known that some Congolese still doubt the organization of the vote in due time and expect the slippage for having experienced it during the previous elections, postponed for two years. But the Head of State, from Brazil, notes this daily, affirms that the elections will indeed take place within the constitutional deadlines and, above all, the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) has so far respected its timetable. According to this tabloid, the CENI enrolled voters and issued them cards. This allowed him to redo the electoral register, groomed by an external audit and served as the basis for the law on the distribution of seats, voted by Parliament and promulgated on June 15, recalls this portal. A few days ago, this newspaper indicates, the CENI convened the electorate for the provincial deputies and communal councillors. Except in manifest bad faith, considers Forum des AS, technically, the CENI has proven that it can meet the deadlines. Only here, underlines this daily, the opposition doubts the transparency of the electoral process in progress and does not therefore have confidence.

The tropical storm informs that the President of the CENI, Denis Kadima, on Tuesday August 8, informed a group of German parliamentarians of the evolution of the electoral process in the DRC, in a hearing held in Kinshasa. Assisted by two vice-presidents of his institution; Welcome Ilanga and Didi Manara, this daily specifies, Denis Kadima explained to these German deputies the preparations for the presidential, legislative and local elections scheduled for December 20, 2023. These parliamentarians on an official visit to Kinshasa from August 7 to 10, reports this tabloid , were accompanied in particular by Jakob Kerstan, resident representative of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in the DRC. This portal quotes the spokesperson for this parliamentary group, Julia Klockner, who indicated that Germany is following the preparations for these future elections very closely. “In Germany, we are very interested in what is happening in the DRC and are following the preparations for the elections very closely. It is for this reason that we have come to inquire about the situation and to find out how the electoral process is being organised”, declared this spokesperson in the columns of this newspaper.

The potential continues that Julia Klockner thanked the president of the CENI and all his team who built his foundation on the current electoral process. “I thank the President of the CENI and his team very much on behalf of the Konrad-Adenauer Foundation for the interview we had, which enlightened us on the course of the process which should lead to the elections scheduled for December 20, 2023. enrollment process is a very important step in creating confidence so that credible, transparent and inclusive elections can be held as desired,” she continued in the columns of this daily. This portal also indicates that the Konrad-Adenauer Foundation is a German think tank associated with the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU). Founded in 1955 by Bruno Heck, recalls this tabloid, this organization has headquarters near Bonn and Berlin. With the objectives of promoting freedom, peace and justice to encourage the deepening of development cooperation, continues Le Potentiel.

On his side, AfricaNews looks back on the exchange that the President of the CENI, Denis Kadima had with the delegation of the Voice and Leadership of Women, a group funded by the Canadian Embassy, ​​managed and coordinated by the Carter Center. This weekly explains that this delegation was led by the president of its Board of Directors, Marie-Madeleine Kalala. The No. 1 of the Electoral Center has listened attentively to the various questions raised by the components of this structure by providing appropriate answers, adds this newspaper which indicates that Denis Kadima encouraged them to plead for a greater presence of women. in political parties. “Which constitutes an advantage for political parties, particularly in terms of electoral law”, he indicated in the columns of this portal. AfricaNews notes that Women’s Voice and Leadership aims to increase the enjoyment of human rights for women and girls and advance gender equality in the DRC.