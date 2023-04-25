La Prospérité: “Finances: Nicolas Kazadi reassures and calls on State officials to calm down”

Radio Okapi.Ph/Jonathan Fuanani”/>

Press review of this Tuesday, April 25, 2023

The update made on Monday, April 24, by the Minister of Finance, Nicolas Kazadi, in particular on the delay in payment of civil servants’ salaries made the front page of the few newspapers published on Tuesday, April 25 in Kinshasa.

Prosperity reports that Finance Minister Nicolas Kazadi dispelled any misunderstanding on Monday 24 April about the salary slippage, mainly for the months of February and March, within the public administration. The national treasurer explained, clearly, that this delay is mainly due to the exceptional expenses that occurred at the end of January due to the financing of military operations in the east of the country, where the M23 continues its activism, with the support of Rwanda.

The Minister of Finance made this point when he was facing the press alongside his colleague Patrick Muyaya Katembwe, Minister of Communication and Media, Government Spokesperson, during a special briefing broadcast on the antennas of the Congolese National Radio and Television, specifies this newspaper.

He added that Nicolas Kazadi reassured all the same that the Government of the Republic, under the leadership of Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde, remains in control of the situation so that, in a very short time, the salary arrears are paid. .

But what happened? wonders The future. And the daily responds that the minister stressed “that in January, we achieved 105% of the execution rate, we exceeded the assignments and paid the salaries in the month. February, we achieved 99% of the execution rate within the budget; in March, 98% of the execution rate and the average for the first quarter, that brought us to 84%”.

This newspaper goes on to note that the Minister of Finance explains that if one could borrow to pay salaries, that is called cash financing.

“I explained to you that for February, we had the normal treasury bond operation, but that went into urgent financing linked to security. When it’s Treasury bonds, they’re made for investing. What people need to know, compared to 2018, binding remuneration and operating expenses have increased threefold, an increase of 195%. It means that we continue, at the same time as the receipts increase, we want to return that to the Congolese in terms of remuneration and binding operation. This is why the pressure remains the same, even if the receipts increase”, indicated Nicolas Kazadi.

In the meantime, The Tropical Storms stresses that already in mid-April 2023, the government had released all salaries of civil servants for the month of March from the banks

commercial. And, the government has made a commitment to the trade union body, from this month of April 2023, to release wages in the month concerned. There will no longer be a deferral of part of the salary to the other month, says this tabloid.

Remaining in the economic sector, theCongolese News Agency (ACP) opens another chapter. She reports that after Greater Katanga, the Kasai area in the Democratic Republic of Congo has just been hit by the food crisis and requests the intervention of the Deputy Prime Minister in charge of the National Economy for appropriate solutions, indicates a press release from the said ministry received Monday at the ACP.

“The case was brought to the attention of the Deputy Prime Minister during the audience he granted to the governors of Kasaï Central and Kasaï Oriental on Monday in his office”, specifies the source.

To this end, the document informs, the Deputy Prime Minister has made a commitment to seek solutions in order to improve the social conditions of the Congolese population, promising in this dars this framework government support for producers.

The ACP recalls that a similar situation affecting the Greater Katanga area had been submitted to the Deputy Prime Minister last week relating to the scarcity of maize in this part of the DRC.

This food crisis, according to other sources of the agency, is consecutive to a bad growing season characterized by drought.

The latter has not made it possible in the Kasaï space and in the Katanga space to achieve objectives aimed at food self-sufficiency.